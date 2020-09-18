Bishop Heelan hires Jay Wright as head girls basketball coach

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY — Anthony Elias’ main goal from the outset was to find the best candidate for the Bishop Heelan head girls basketball position.

Turns out, the best candidate was already on the sidelines with the Crusaders boys basketball team.

The Crusaders announced Friday the hiring of Jay Wright for the girls basketball head position, replacing Darron Koolstra.

Wright was an assistant with the boys basketball team under Andy Foster, but after the girls job opened up, Wright had immediate interest.

“Jay is a part of Heelan,” Elias said. “He was perfectly happy to stay on the boys’ side or more than excited to move to the girls bench. He was so sharp with answering all of his questions. He just was the complete package we were looking for.”

The Crusaders are the Class 3A defending champions as the No. 3-seeded Heelan beat Des Moines Christian, Clear Lake and North Polk to win the 2020 championship.

Heelan went 22-4 last season, but they lost all five senior starters from that state championship game.