Bishop Heelan hires Jay Wright as head girls basketball coach

SIOUX CITY — Anthony Elias’ main goal from the outset was to find the best candidate for the Bishop Heelan head girls basketball position.
Turns out, the best candidate was already on the sidelines with the Crusaders boys basketball team.
The Crusaders announced Friday the hiring of Jay Wright for the girls basketball head position, replacing Darron Koolstra.
Wright was an assistant with the boys basketball team under Andy Foster, but after the girls job opened up, Wright had immediate interest.
“Jay is a part of Heelan,” Elias said. “He was perfectly happy to stay on the boys’ side or more than excited to move to the girls bench. He was so sharp with answering all of his questions. He just was the complete package we were looking for.”
The Crusaders are the Class 3A defending champions as the No. 3-seeded Heelan beat Des Moines Christian, Clear Lake and North Polk to win the 2020 championship.
Heelan went 22-4 last season, but they lost all five senior starters from that state championship game.
Koolstra announced on Aug. 18 that he was stepping down from the girls basketball position to put more focus on his full-time job in sales that has him traveling all around the area.
“We are excited,” Elias, the school’s activities director, said. “Coach Koolstra has laid a great foundation for our program for years to come. The coaching staff’s strengths and Jay’s strengths matched each other well.”
Elias thought that Wright’s energy and his background of the X’s and O’s will work well with assistant coaches Jessica Carson, Millie Niggeling and new assistant Shawn Miller, who came over from the North boys basketball program.
Carson has a strong relationship with the players coming back and believes she will be an important asset in helping Wright settle in with the Crusaders girls.
“The big thing for me personally was having Coach Carson stay on staff,” Elias said. “She will be an incredible bridge from Coach Koolstra to Coach Wright. She has a strong relationship with the girls and she’s on campus (as a life skills teacher). I told Jay, whatever I can’t help you with, Jessica will be able to help. She’s been great for Heelan.”
In terms of Miller, Elias liked the fact that the former Stars coach is passionate about the stats and analytics of the game.
Niggeling, according to Elias, brings a sense of youth and also connects well with the student-athletes.
Heelan opens the season with a Nov. 20 home game against Unity Christian.
