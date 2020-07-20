Bishop Heelan lands four on All-MRAC first-team baseball

Bishop Heelan landed four players on the All-Missouri River Athletic Conference first team and Sergeant Bluff-Luton followed with three players on the first team as the All-MRAC teams were announced on Monday.
SB-L won the MRAC with a 12-2 record.
Heelan seniors Ben Dixon, Jared Sitzmann, Max Venne and Brant Hogue were the first-team selections.
Dixon earned a spot on the team as a pitcher. He had a 0.47 ERA, the second-best in the league, in 30 innings pitched, tied for third-most in the conference. Dixon won five games, tied for the most in the league, and finished with 27 strikeouts to only four walks. Opponents only batted .174 against him and he had a 0.48 WHIP.
Sitzmann was named an infielder on the team and he led the MRAC with a .508 batting average. He had 30 hits including five doubles, a home run and a league-leading five triples. He scored 24 times, the third-most in the league, and had 16 RBIs. He struck out only twice.
Venne was an outfielder on the team and he was third in the MRAC with a .480 batting average. He had 18 runs scored, three doubles, a triple and 12 RBIs.
Hogue was named a utility player on the team. As a pitcher, Hogue led the MRAC with a 0.33 ERA in 21 innings for a 4-0 record. He struck out 32 batters, which was tied for the second-most in the league. He only walked three and opponents batted just .093 against him as he had a 0.48 WHIP. At the plate, Hogue batted .388 with three doubles, 12 runs scored and nine RBIs. He struck out just three times in 49 at-bats.
SB-L's three selections were seniors Daniel Wright, Deric Fitzgerald and Spencer Kleene.
Wright earned his spot as a pitcher as he had a league-high 39 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings, the second-most in the conference. He walked just eight batters and opponents only batted .183 against him. He has a 0.69 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP. His five wins tied for the league-high.
Fitzgerald, an infielder, was second in the league with a .493 average and he led the MRAC with 33 hits. He also led the league with 26 RBIs and a 34 runs scored. Fitzgerald also had six doubles and a home run. He struck out just four times and drew 15 walks.
Kleene batted .348 on the season and had 18 runs scored and 19 RBIs. He had three doubles, a triple and two home runs while striking out just six times. He drew 16 walks.
East had two selections to the first team - senior Alec Patino and junior Cael Boever.
Patino was named the first-team catcher after batting .394. He led the MRAC with 12 doubles and he had a .517 on-base percentage. Patino hit two home runs and drove in 18 runs. He drew 17 walks and only struck out six times.
Boever batted .328 on the season. He was second in the MRAC with 24 RBIs and he led the conference with 21 walks. He also had four doubles, two triples and two home runs to go along with 19 runs scored. On the mound, Boever had a 1.65 ERA with 27 strikeouts in only 17 innings pitched. He held opponents to a .172 batting average.
West's Colby Nieman was a first-team selection as a pitcher. Nieman was fourth in the league with a 1.17 ERA in 30 innings pitched, tied for the third-most in the league. He had a 4-1 record and a 1.10 WHIP. Nieman walked only five batters.
SB-L's Nick Muller and East's Carter Junge were both named pitchers on the second team and Heelan's Camden Smith was named the second-team catcher.
Heelan's Ian Gill, Le Mars' Josh Pratt, North's Peyton Popken and SB-L's Jake Massey were all second-team infielders and SB-L's Ben Freiberg and Heelan's Trent Hope were second-team outfielders.
North's Tyler Kjose and West's Jaren Hollingshed were both second-team utility selections.
