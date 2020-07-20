Bishop Heelan lands four on All-MRAC first-team baseball

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bishop Heelan landed four players on the All-Missouri River Athletic Conference first team and Sergeant Bluff-Luton followed with three players on the first team as the All-MRAC teams were announced on Monday.

SB-L won the MRAC with a 12-2 record.

Heelan seniors Ben Dixon, Jared Sitzmann, Max Venne and Brant Hogue were the first-team selections.

Dixon earned a spot on the team as a pitcher. He had a 0.47 ERA, the second-best in the league, in 30 innings pitched, tied for third-most in the conference. Dixon won five games, tied for the most in the league, and finished with 27 strikeouts to only four walks. Opponents only batted .174 against him and he had a 0.48 WHIP.

Sitzmann was named an infielder on the team and he led the MRAC with a .508 batting average. He had 30 hits including five doubles, a home run and a league-leading five triples. He scored 24 times, the third-most in the league, and had 16 RBIs. He struck out only twice.

Venne was an outfielder on the team and he was third in the MRAC with a .480 batting average. He had 18 runs scored, three doubles, a triple and 12 RBIs.