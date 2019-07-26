After winning a share of the Missouri River Athletic Conference baseball title, Bishop Heelan landed five players on the All-MRAC first team. East had three players on the first team and North and Sergeant Bluff-Luton each had two players on the first team.
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers
T.J. Chamberlain, Senior, Bishop Heelan - Chamberlain led Heelan in innings pitched with 60 1/3 innings and compiled a 7-1 record. He had a 3.13 ERA, walked 15 batters and struck out 44.
Trent Frerichs, Senior, North - Frerichs led North in innings with 50 and had a 5-2 record. He had a 2.93 ERA, walked 14 and struck out 51.
Daniel Wright, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton - Wright won nine of the 10 games he started and finished with 71 innings, the most in the MRAC. He had a 2.27 ERA and opponents only batted .199 against him. He walked 15 batters and struck out 59.
Catcher
Spencer Kleene, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton - Kleene led the MRAC with 60 RBIs and eight home runs. He was second in batting average (.438) and slugging (.737). Plus he was third in on-base percentage (.506) and runs scored (50).
Infield
Jared Sitzmann, Junior, Bishop Heelan - A season after compiling 23 at-bats as a sophomore, Sitzmann led the MRAC with a .441 batting average and had the most at-bats in the MRAC with 145. He also led the MRAC with 53 runs scored.
Mike Pithan, Senior, Bishop Heelan - Pithan was third in the MRAC with a .424 batting average and 56 hits. Pithan scored 44 runs and stole 16 bases.
Nate Zyzda, Senior, East - Zyzda batted .372 and he was second in the MRAC with 24 stolen bases. He scored 36 runs, hit 10 doubles and three home runs. He drove in 23 runs.
Nick Opsahl, Senior, North - Opsahl hit .355 and hit 14 doubles. He scored 31 runs and drove in 22 runs.
Outfield
Ben Fichter, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
Christian Velasquez, Junior, Bishop Heelan - Velasquez only had three at-bats last season. This season in 95 at-bats, Velasquez batted .389 with 26 runs scored, 11 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.
Colton DeRocher, Senior, East - A year after batting .225, DeRocher put together a .396 average in 111 at-bats. He was second in the MRAC with 16 doubles and was third in the MRAC with a .613 slugging percentage.
Utility
Alec Patino, Junior, East - Patino led the MRAC with an .860 slugging percentage, a .552 on-base percentage, 19 doubles and five triples. He was second in the MRAC with 52 RBIs and seven home runs. Patino also tied for second in the MRAC with 63 strikeouts as a pitcher. He was 3-3 in 36 2/3 innings pitches. He had a 2.48 ERA and held opponent's to a .191 batting average.
Brant Hogue, Junior, Bishop Heelan - Hogue led the MRAC with 90 strikeouts as a pitcher. He threw 52 1/3 innings and had a 1.47 ERA, the second-best in the conference and opponents only batted .152 against him. He went 7-2. After only having one at-bat last season, Hogue batted .357 and was second in the MRAC with 16 doubles. He drove in 45 runs.
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher
Alec Nieman, Senior, West
Noah McWilliams, Senior, East
Tyler Kjose, Junior, North
Catcher
Hunter Krommenhoek, Senior, North
Infield
Ryan Steinspring, Junior, C.B. Thomas Jefferson
Deric Fitzgerald, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Jesse Elgert, Senior, West
Ben Dixon, Junior, Bishop Heelan
Outfield
Grant Merk, Junior, C.B. Thomas Jefferson
Tyrell Blakey, Senior, North
Tyler Reiss, Senior, C.B. Abraham Lincoln
Utility
Ray Ray Douglas, Senior, East
Hunter Nice, Senior, C.B. Abraham Lincoln