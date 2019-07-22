STORM LAKE, Iowa — For the second straight Class 3A substate game, the Bishop Heelan baseball team dug itself a hole.
This one wasn’t as deep as the one the Crusaders had against Le Mars in the first round substate game, but Storm Lake tagged Heelan for three runs in the first inning.
For the second straight game, the Crusaders put together a comeback.
Heelan scored a run in the first, a run in the second and two more in the fourth to take the lead, which the Crusaders didn’t give up as they went on to beat Storm Lake 7-4 in the substate semifinal on Monday.
“Wednesday we can’t (fall behind) like that. Sergeant Bluff is too good to spot them any runs,” Heelan coach Andy Osborne said. “I am really proud of the resiliency of the guys.”
Heelan improved to 28-10 win the win and for the second straight game, the Crusaders didn’t worry about falling behind early.
“Everyone was just calm and relaxed. Today we had high energy,” said Heelan junior Ben Dixon, who got the win in relief.
After scoring three runs in the first inning, Storm Lake only managed one more run for the rest of the game as Heelan outscored the Tornadoes 7-1 after falling behind 3-0.
“We did a really job out of the gate, jumping on them and getting things going. It was exciting for the boys. We just couldn’t get a timely hit it seemed like,” Storm Lake coach Ben Seaman said. “We had a few things going, really all the way through until the seventh. We just couldn’t generate a timely hit and that’s just how baseball is.”
Storm Lake ends the season with a 21-10 record and loses three key seniors - Ethan James, Manny Chavez and Andrew Price. But the Tornadoes return their whole infield next season.
“Our goal is to be in Des Moines and that’s everyone’s goal. We are young. We are going to have to replace our whole outfield with Ethan, Manny and Drew,” Seaman said. “We think we’ve got the guys and we have a really good core coming back and it’s exciting.”
Heelan took advantage of a Storm Lake error in the bottom of the first. With one out, Mike Pithan hit a fly ball to left that was dropped. Pithan then stole second and Ben Dixen drove him in with a single as the Crusaders cut the lead to 3-1.
“Once we get one run, that’s when the energy picks up,” Dixon said. “Once we got the lead, that Storm Lake dugout was done.”
An error put Storm Lake’s Cole Kleespies on to leadoff the second inning. But Chavez popped up his bunt and Velasquez came off the mound to catch and then fired to first to double Kleespies off the base for a double play.
“It’s huge. It’s a momentum killer,” Osborne said. “That’s been the story of the team all summer. When we need a big play, we get it.”
Ian Gill doubled down the left field line to leadoff the bottom of the second. He was sacrificed to third and then scored on Chrisian Velasquez’s ground ball to first to cut the lead to 3-2.
Brant Hogue hit a sharp ground ball to right start the bottom of the third. Trent Hope walked and Hogue just beat the tag at third on a stolen base. Gill drove in Hogue with a sacrifice fly to tie the game.
Hope then stole second and went to third on a passed ball on a strikeout to keep the inning alive. Camden Smith, who came in when Velasquez left with an injury in the third inning, and singled to right field to bring in Hope to put Heelan up 4-3.
“Today in batting practice, the kids were getting good swings off and looking comfortable and that was encouraging,” Osborne said. “Over the last week of the year, we didn’t have great at-bats and weren’t hitting the ball really hard. Tonight we were squaring it up pretty good.”
In the fourth, Dixon sent the offering over the left field fence for his first home run of the season to put the Crusaders up 5-3.
Dixon got the win in relief, also, after not pitching for a while. But he came in and threw strikes and gave up only one run. Collin Knapp pitched the final two innings to get the save.
“Ben hasn’t pitched for a while and was wanting the ball. Early on the season, he just struggled finding the zone,” Osborne said. “Tonight he wanted the ball, he wanted to be out there and he was pounding the zone. We knew we had to attack and that’s what Ben and Collin both did, they pounded the zone and got them to hit into some outs and got the win.”
Storm Lake scored in the top of the fifth but Heelan got two insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth to put the game away 7-5.
