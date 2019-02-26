Heelan's Katelyn Stanley and Grinnell's Sarah Gosselink chase down a loose ball during Bishop Heelan vs Grinnell Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday in Des Moines, Iowa. At right is Grinnell's Naomi Jackson.
DES MOINES -- Sioux City Bishop Heelan’s coaching staff pulled a rabbit out of its hat and the plan worked to perfection in the Iowa Girls State Basketball Tournament Tuesday.
The No. 6 Crusaders slapped a 1-3-1 zone defense on No. 3 Grinnell and stymied the Tigers to the tune of a 55-46 victory in a Class 4A quarterfinal at Wells Fargo Arena.
Heelan (19-5) moved on to a semifinal at 6:45 p.m. Thursday against second-ranked North Scott.
“We watched a lot of video and, to be honest with you, I don’t think they saw anything like that this year,” Heelan Coach Darron Koolstra said. “A lot of teams played a lot of man against them and they can really shoot the ball. We just recognized where Naomi Jackson was and keyed on her because we knew she could run off several threes in a row.
“Their whole team can shoot the ball, they’re a very high percentage shooting team. I thought the 1-3-1 would get out there and pressure them on perimeter shots. We backed it up and made some adjustments so we could take the wings away and I think our girls executed.”
Grinnell had made 210 3-point shots coming into the tourney but struggled mightily in this one, hitting 6 of 25. The Tigers shot just 33 percent for the game and led only once the entire contest.
“We struggled offensively the entire game,” Grinnell Coach Trent Edsen said. “This was new for us, we haven’t faced a 1-3-1 zone all year. We saw them on film five or six times but it was hard to gauge how long they really were.
“I don’t know how many tipped passes that they had but they were able to get out there and extend their defense. We just had trouble moving the ball offensively and when we can’t move the ball and get shots it turned out to be a struggle for us.”
Nevertheless, Grinnell erased a 13-point deficit by outscoring Heelan 15-2 in the last three minutes of the first half. The Tigers tied it at 28-28 on two free throws with three seconds remaining.’
Grinnell took its only lead of the game when Sarah Gosselink hit a 3-pointer to open the third quarter. Heelan answered with six unanswered points, four by Amber Aesoph, to surge back in front.
Naomi Jackson tied it 34-34 on a 3-pointer but Jackson, one of the top long-range shooters in the state, was just 3-for-11 from the arc.
The teams then traded 4-0 spurts and were deadlocked again. Heelan’s Ella Skinner made two free throws and Grinnell’s Macy Harris a basket, then Mary Kate Fitzsimmons calmly sank two free throws with 3.5 seconds left in the third quarter, giving Heelan a 42-40 lead.
Heelan’s defense took over again in the fourth quarter, limiting Grinnell to just three baskets. The Crusaders outscored Grinnell 9-2 and after taking a 49-42 lead, salted it away by making six free throws in the last minute of the game.
“We talked about we were going to have our runs and so were they,” Koolstra said. “We just have to weather the storm and continue to keep going. Think about the next play, think about the next play. And, I think they did it.”
Dike-New Hartford's Katie Knock, on floor, loses hte ball to Cascade's Skylar Dolphin during Dike-New Hartford vs Cascade Class 2A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Dike-New Hartford's Carlee Dove puts up a shot while surrounded by Cascade defenders during Dike-New Hartford vs Cascade Class 2A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Cascade's Abby Welter, left, and Jordan Simon defend as Dike-New Hartford's Sophia Hoffmann shoots during Dike-New Hartford vs Cascade Class 2A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Dike-New Hartford's Taylor Kvale chases down a loose ball with Cascade's Nicole McDermott (0) during Dike-New Hartford vs Cascade Class 2A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Dike-New Hartford's Ellie Foster puts up a shot while being guarded by Cascade's Ally Hoffman (34) and Cascade's Abby Welter during Dike-New Hartford vs Cascade Class 2A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Grundy Center's Brooke Flater reaches between the legs of Unity Christian's Jori Bronner to reach a ball that is bouncing out of bounds during Grundy Center vs Unity Christian Class 2A first round state girls basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Grundy Center's Maddie McMartin tries to get the reach the ball as Unity Christian's Danielle Kroeze protects during Grundy Center vs Unity Christian Class 2A first round state girls basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Grundy Center's Reegan Zinkula looks for an outlet while being guarded by Unity Christian's Danielle Kroeze during Grundy Center vs Unity Christian Class 2A first round state girls basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Grundy Center's Maddie McMartin drives around Unity Christian's Danielle Kroeze during Grundy Center vs Unity Christian Class 2A first round state girls basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Unity Christian's Corrina Timmermans puts up a shot over Grundy Center's Sarah Lindeman during Grundy Center vs Unity Christian Class 2A first round state girls basketball action played Tuesday in Des Moines, Iowa.
Unity Christian's Janie Schoonhoven tries to pass the ball while being guarded by Grundy Center's Brooke Flater, left, and Sydney Mathews during Grundy Center vs Unity Christian Class 2A first round state girls basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Unity Christian's Jori Bronner puts up a shot while being guarded by Grundy Center's Kylie Willis during Grundy Center vs Unity Christian Class 2A first round state girls basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Unity Christian's Corrina Timmermans passes around Grundy Center's Hailey Wallis during Grundy Center vs Unity Christian Class 2A first round state girls basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Heelan's Katelyn Stanley and Grinnell's Sarah Gosselink chase down a loose ball during Bishop Heelan vs Grinnell Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday in Des Moines, Iowa. At right is Grinnell's Naomi Jackson.
Heelan's Katie Cooke fall to the court after getting crashed into by Grinnell's Meredith McKnight during Bishop Heelan vs Grinnell Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Heelan's Ella Skinner puts up a shot under pressure from Grinnell's Sarah Gosselink (14), Rebekah McCombs, rear and Macy Harris (3) during Bishop Heelan vs Grinnell Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Heelan's Nicole Jacobson tries to keep the ball away from Grinnell's Naomi Jackson, left, and Macy Harris during Bishop Heelan vs Grinnell Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Heelan's Mary Kate Fitzsimmons, center, and Grinnell's Sarah Gosselink (14) and Macy Harris chase down a loose ball during Bishop Heelan vs Grinnell Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Heelan's Ella Skinner puts up a shot over Grinnell's McKenna McKnight during Bishop Heelan vs Grinnell Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Heelan's Amber Aesoph tries to steal the ball away form Grinnell's Naomi Jackson during Bishop Heelan vs Grinnell Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Heelan's Katie Cooke (1) and Mary Kate Fitzsimmons box in Grinnell's Meredith McKnight during Bishop Heelan vs Grinnell Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Denison-Schleswig's Paige Andersen tries to drive around North Scott's Rylie Rucker during North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
North Scott's Presley Case tries to strip the ball away from Denison-Schleswig's Raegan Andersen during North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
North Scott's Brooke Kilburg passes over Denison-Schleswig's Hannah Neemann during North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. Lee Enterprises photo by Tim Hynds
Denison-Schleswig's Raegan Andersen drives around North Scott's Chloe Engelkes during North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. Lee Enterprises photo by Tim Hynds
Denison-Schleswig head coach Adam Mich talks to his squad during a timeout in North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
North Scott's Grace Boffeli looks to pass the ball while being guarded by Denison-Schleswig's Paige Andersen (20) and Hannah Neemann during North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
North Scott's Grace Boffeli puts up a shot while being guarded by Denison-Schleswig's Vanessa Gunderson (10) and Hannah Neemann during North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
North Scott's Grace Boffeli puts up a shot while being guarded by Denison-Schleswig's Paige Andersen during North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Denison-Schleswig's Hannah Neemann passes the ball under pressure from North Scott's Samantha Scott (32) during North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Denison-Schleswig's Paige Andersen looks through the arms of North Scott's Rylie Rucker while looking to shoot during North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Mason City's Anna Deets (14) ties up with Waverly-Shell Rock's Britney Young as Young drives to the basket during Mason City vs Waverly-Shell Rock Class 4A first round state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. At right is Mason City's Anna Lensing.
Mason City's Anna Lensing drives around Waverly-Shell Rock's Laura Bates during Mason City vs Waverly-Shell Rock Class 4A first round state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Mason City's Ali Rood tries to keep the ball away from Waverly-Shell Rock's Laura Bates during Mason City vs Waverly-Shell Rock Class 4A first round state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Waverly-Shell Rock's Olivia Phillips tries to pass the ball under pressure from Mason City's Anna Lensing (12) and Megan Meyer during Mason City vs Waverly-Shell Rock Class 4A first round state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Waverly-Shell Rock's Abbie Draper puts up a shot over Mason City's Anna Deets during Mason City vs Waverly-Shell Rock Class 4A first round state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Waverly-Shell Rock's Abbie Draper puts up a shot behind Mason City's Anna Deets (14) and Ali Rood during Mason City vs Waverly-Shell Rock Class 4A first round state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. Draper fouled Deets on the play.
Mason City's Anna Deets (14) and Waverly-Shell Rock's Abbie Draper (22) reach for a rebound during Mason City vs Waverly-Shell Rock Class 4A first round state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Mason City's Jada Williams tries to make a play while being guarded by Waverly-Shell Rock's Rock's Olivia Phillips, front right, and Abbie Draper during Mason City vs Waverly-Shell Rock Class 4A first round state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Mason City's Anna Deets drives to the basket for two between Waverly-Shell Rock's Abbie Draper (22) and Britney Young during Mason City vs Waverly-Shell Rock Class 4A first round state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen reacts in the final moments of his team's 55-49 win over Waverly-Shell Rock in Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Skinner led the way for Heelan with 14 points, while Aesoph chipped in 13 points in her familiar role as the first player off the bench. Katie Cooke was also in double digits with 10 points and Katelyn Stanley tallied eight. Aesoph also had four rebounds, two assists and four steals.
“This means a lot, I think we were the only people who thought we could do it,” said Skinner, one of four junior starters. “All week we just believed that we could and it feels really good to get it accomplished when we knew we could do it.”
Grinnell (19-3), got 13 points and nine rebounds from Harris. Rebekah McCombs came off the bench to contribute 11 points and six rebounds.
Heelan will once again be a decided underdog against North Scott, which disposed of Denison-Schleswig 56-37 in another quarterfinal.
“I don’t think anybody thought we were going to beat Grinnell,” Koolstra said. “Our team understands that and I think they’re focused and driven. And, you know what? They play hard.”
Heelan also reached a semifinal the last time they qualified for state in 2015. This is the Crusaders’ 10th trip to state and sixth under Koolstra, whose 2010 squad won it all.
Copyright 2019 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy