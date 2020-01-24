Bishop Heelan's defense proves to be the difference in 72-55 win over North

SIOUX CITY -- Leading up to Friday night’s game against North High School, Bishop Heelan High School senior Cole Hogue held team meetings without the coaches.
Hogue -- and the Crusaders -- knew they could play better defensively, and it proved to be true.
The Crusaders defeated the Stars 72-55 at North’s gym, and that included holding North to nine points in the first quarter.
Hogue wasn’t happy about how the Crusaders played defensively as East picked them apart on Tuesday night, and the Crusaders senior didn’t want that performance to carry over into Friday night.
“It was more of an effort thing, because we have the reputation of playing as one of the hardest teams around here,” Hogue said. “We knew we have to step it up on defense. We’re going to be outsized and we had to bring more effort. That’s what we did tonight. That’s where we have to find our success. We have to fly around defensively.”
Heelan coach Andy Foster couldn’t help but overhear what Hogue had to say in the locker room to his teammates, and it was music to his ears.
“They know that Cole is our guy, and what he says matters,” Foster said. “What he says is important. It was a lot of ‘we.’ It’s nice to see that.”
Foster agreed that the defensive effort needs to be the big key for the Crusaders to erase a slow start to the season.
“Our defensive effort, it’s got to carry us over, it’s got to take us downhill, “Foster said.
Hogue has had to step up throughout the season, and his motivation is his brother, Brant Hogue, who sits on the bench in shirt and tie due to a back injury that’s kept him out of athletics since Week 1 of the football season.
Cole Hogue scored 15 points for the Crusaders on Friday night, sharing the lead with Koby Bork, who also put up 15 against the Stars.
Cole Hogue is the Crusaders second-leading scorer on the season at 10.1 ppg behind Kevin Candia (12.9) entering Friday’s game.
“At the start of the year, it was kind of hard to figure out my role,” Cole Hogue said. “I didn’t know what to do or what my limits were. Losing Brant … it makes you want to play that much harder. As a team, we’ve all stepped up and I think it’s developed us all as players.”
Hogue started out guarding Nate Reed, North’s leading scorer. Entering Friday, Reed was the Class 3A No. 3 scorer at 18.0 points per game behind Ottumwa’s Trae Swartz (22.3) and North Scott’s Tytan Anderson (20.8).
Hogue and the rest of the Heelan defense held Reed to three ball touches in the first quarter and zero points. Reed, who scored most of his 24 points in the second half, didn’t score his first basket until the final minute of the first quarter.
“Making life difficult for Reed, he’s just a tough player, and he’s tough to guard,” Foster said. “We knew that he’s the straw that stirs their drink. We wanted to make life tough on him, but he still got good looks. He’s the reason people focus on him.”
Foster admitted the scouting report also told the Crusaders to defend Trevor Welp tightly, too, and avoid giving him good looks.
Heelan used that defense to set the tone early, as it went on an 11-2 run in the first quarter.
Bork started off the run by hitting a 3-pointer on the wing. Cole Hogue then hit a layup from the right side of the paint, then Jared Sitzmann drained a 3.
The run closed out on a Cade Block free throw and a steal-and-score opportunity from Jackson Thompson.
North did have two early leads, but a Block layup with 6 minutes, 1 second remaining in the first quarter put the Crusaders up for good.
“They carried the scout(ing report) over really well,” Foster said. “We anticipated that they would be in a zone. We watched film … we put in a couple of wrinkles to some old plays. We really put a point of emphasis to getting a touch inside. No 3s unless it was an inside-out 3. When you can get a stop and score before they can have it set up, that’s always ideal.”
On the other side of the floor, the Stars got frustrated right away that the Crusaders limited Reed, and couldn’t quite find the right recipe to defeat Heelan’s defense.
The Stars haven’t won a game since Dec. 9 against South Sioux City. They’re winless in MRAC play and the Stars’ schedule next week doesn’t get any easier. The next three games are against Sergeant Bluff-Luton, East and Le Mars.
“Offensively, it’s a struggle and defensively, we’re struggling because of our offensive turnovers,” said North junior Dante Hansen, who was the only other Stars double-digit scorer with 11.