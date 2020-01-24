Bishop Heelan's defense proves to be the difference in 72-55 win over North

SIOUX CITY -- Leading up to Friday night’s game against North High School, Bishop Heelan High School senior Cole Hogue held team meetings without the coaches.

Hogue -- and the Crusaders -- knew they could play better defensively, and it proved to be true.

The Crusaders defeated the Stars 72-55 at North’s gym, and that included holding North to nine points in the first quarter.

Hogue wasn’t happy about how the Crusaders played defensively as East picked them apart on Tuesday night, and the Crusaders senior didn’t want that performance to carry over into Friday night.

“It was more of an effort thing, because we have the reputation of playing as one of the hardest teams around here,” Hogue said. “We knew we have to step it up on defense. We’re going to be outsized and we had to bring more effort. That’s what we did tonight. That’s where we have to find our success. We have to fly around defensively.”

Heelan coach Andy Foster couldn’t help but overhear what Hogue had to say in the locker room to his teammates, and it was music to his ears.

“They know that Cole is our guy, and what he says matters,” Foster said. “What he says is important. It was a lot of ‘we.’ It’s nice to see that.”