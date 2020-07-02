Bishop Heelan scores 21 runs in two innings in MRAC baseball sweep of Le Mars

SIOUX CITY -- For almost 12 innings, Bishop Heelan and Le Mars played right with each other and as might be expected between two teams that came into Thursday's afternoon doubleheader at Bishop Mueller Field as the No. 3 and No. 4 spots in the Missouri Rivers Athletic Conference.
But for a half-inning in each game, Heelan took complete control. The two teams combined for 42 runs in the two games and Heelan scored half of those runs in two half-innings.
In the first game, Le Mars led 5-3 going into the bottom of the sixth inning when Heelan sent 14 batters to the plate during a 10-run rally. The Crusaders went on to win 13-7.
Le Mars had a 5-0 lead going into the bottom of the third inning when the Crusaders sent 14 batters to the plate again, this time scoring 11 runs. Heelan went on to complete the sweep with a 16-6 five-inning victory.
"It's big. With us coming out with like, not that much energy and playing tight, we come out and have that big inning and that gets us going," Heelan senior Ben Dixon said. "Us getting that sweep, it puts us in front of (Le Mars) going into districts."
Le Mars falls to 6-5 with the two losses and the Bulldogs have now lost three straight, all MRAC games. Le Mars is 5-5 in the MRAC.
"Two innings, that's basically what it boils down to," Le Mars coach Trent Eckstaine said. "They put it in play, hit it where we weren't, we had the opportunities to make outs and we didn't do it. Heelan swung the bats well, I thought we swung the bats well today. It's just, they took care of the ball a little bit better than we did."
With the two wins, Heelan improved to 10-3 on the second and 5-3 in the MRAC. It's the fourth straight victory for the Crusaders and the second-straight MRAC sweep.
The two victories also continued a trend for the Crusaders, who have scored at least 10 runs in their last four games and in six of their last eight contests.
Heelan basically had an answer for almost every Le Mars rally, too. In the first game, the Bulldogs scored a run in the top of the first and Heelan scored two in the bottom half. Le Mars pushed across a run in the fourth and the Crusaders scored a run in the bottom half. The Bulldogs scored three runs in the sixth and then Heelan came back with its 10-run inning. Le Mars did score two runs in the seventh but Heelan didn't need to bat again since the damage was done in the sixth.
In the second game, Le Mars scored three runs in the second but Heelan didn't have an answer in the bottom half of the inning. The Bulldogs scored two more runs in the third and this time Heelan did respond with its 11-run outburst. Le Mars scored a run in the fourth and while Heelan didn't score in the bottom half, the Crusaders did push five runs across in the fifth to end the game early.
"It just shows our resiliency and we have never-ending fight," Dixon said. "We have a lot of heart on this team. We may be down, but don't ever count us out."
The Crusaders finished with 19 hits combined in the two contests and every batter in the lineup scored at least one run and drove in a run in one of the two games.
"One of coach (Andy Oscborne's) big things is onto the next person and keep getting hits and have good at-bats," Dixon said. "Battle with two strikes. We do a lot of curveball stuff and backside stuff during batting practice and that stuff helps."
Jared Sitzman went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs in the first game and then went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs in the second game. Max Venne drove in three runs total and Brant Hogue went 5-for-8 combined with three runs, two RBIs and a double. Ian Gill drove in three runs and Dixon had two RBIs and two runs scored. Trent Hope went 4-for-8 with two runs scored and Camden Smith drove in two runs. Brayden Pratt was a combined 4-for-5 with four runs scored and Christian Velasquez scored five times.
For Le Mars, Carter Arens drove in two runs in the first game and Braiden Hurd was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. In the second game, Anthony Lamoreux, Mason Parrott, Arens, Ethan Kuiken and Caleb Dreckman each drove in a run.
On the mound, Brett Sitzman went all five innings in the second game to get the win. He allowed four earned runs on eight hits, walked one and struck out four.
In the first game, Kaleb Gengler went 6 2/3 innings in the first game, allowing five earned runs on eight hits. He walked four and struck out four on 108 pitches.
"Kaleb was good. He threw strikes, that's what we needed. All you have to do is fill it up," Dixon said. "Coach pointed out if we got a sweep today, it would put us in front of (Le Mars) for districts. (Le Mars) has been having a lot of success this year so to get that win over them is a big confidence booster."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!