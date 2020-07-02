Bishop Heelan scores 21 runs in two innings in MRAC baseball sweep of Le Mars

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- For almost 12 innings, Bishop Heelan and Le Mars played right with each other and as might be expected between two teams that came into Thursday's afternoon doubleheader at Bishop Mueller Field as the No. 3 and No. 4 spots in the Missouri Rivers Athletic Conference.

But for a half-inning in each game, Heelan took complete control. The two teams combined for 42 runs in the two games and Heelan scored half of those runs in two half-innings.

In the first game, Le Mars led 5-3 going into the bottom of the sixth inning when Heelan sent 14 batters to the plate during a 10-run rally. The Crusaders went on to win 13-7.

Le Mars had a 5-0 lead going into the bottom of the third inning when the Crusaders sent 14 batters to the plate again, this time scoring 11 runs. Heelan went on to complete the sweep with a 16-6 five-inning victory.

"It's big. With us coming out with like, not that much energy and playing tight, we come out and have that big inning and that gets us going," Heelan senior Ben Dixon said. "Us getting that sweep, it puts us in front of (Le Mars) going into districts."

Le Mars falls to 6-5 with the two losses and the Bulldogs have now lost three straight, all MRAC games. Le Mars is 5-5 in the MRAC.