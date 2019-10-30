BRUNSVILLE, Iowa — Amber Aesoph’s cross country season hasn’t gone exactly as planned, but she knows there’s more to look forward to than to look back and play the ‘what if’ game.
One of those things the Bishop Heelan High School senior is looking forward to, for example, is the Class 3A Iowa girls cross country meet Saturday at Kennedy Park.
Aesoph hasn’t won a race this season — she’s finished behind East sophomore Kaia Downs several times — and Aesoph admits she hasn’t ran her best as she closes out her cross country career at Heelan at state for the fourth time in her career.
“I’m not used to that, but I guess fighting through that is something that I need to get used to going into college,” Aesoph said. “For track season, I’m not going to let this bother me. I’m going to keep working hard, and I know my senior year isn’t over yet.”
Part of the reason why Aesoph has had a frustration has been due to having a lingering cold.
Another part of her frustration is that she tried a different strategy, which didn’t produce the results that Aesoph and coach Todd Roerig wanted.
Aesoph believed that if she “hung back at the beginning,” she could muster up the energy at the second mile to pick off runners and use that momentum to budge to the front of the pack.
“I didn’t want to give everything right away,” Aesoph said. “I don’t think that’s the best style of running for me. I guess it’s just a feel of every race. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.”
Aesoph didn’t do that at the MRAC meet in Brunsville.
Right as the gun sounded, Aesoph decided she was going to stick at the front from start to finish. She knew she could run with Downs, and Aesoph finished as the conference runner-up.
“I hung in there as long as I could,” Aesoph said. “It’s better than letting people go at the beginning.”
The Crusaders senior said she used that strategy at the Class 3A state-qualifying meet, and she will try to use that plan again on Saturday.
Next season, Aesoph will trade in her navy Heelan uniform for the black-and-gold of the Iowa Hawkeyes.
She announced her decision Sept. 23, and Aesoph said at the MRAC meet a couple weeks ago that she accepted a full-ride scholarship offer from Iowa.
“When I went to visit Iowa, it just kind of had a homey feel and with other people around me from Sioux City, to have that at home, there’s people I can go to, that was definitely a strong point,” Aesoph said.
Kansas State was also in the running for Aesoph’s services.
Aesoph is happy she'll have company Saturday from her teammates.
The other six Crusaders who will be joining Aesoph are Mia Conley, Emma Hutchinson, Brenna Joyce, Keara Joyce, Grace Mahaney and Jada Newberg.
“Her end goal was to get to state, and I think to her, that’s a win,” Roerig said. “She never once said anything that she was upset (about that). At the same time, she wanted not to be the only one going to state.”
The Crusaders finished third as a team last week at the Class 3A Humboldt state qualifying meet. Aesoph finished third, Mahaney was 11th and Newberg was 23rd.
Going into Saturday, Roerig wants his team to hold nothing back.
“We have nothing to lose,” Roerig said. “It’s one of those things where want the girls to just go out and run. This is the last race. We have no expectations.”
Heelan is ranked 12th as a team in the Class 3A IowaRunJumpThrow.com final rankings. Spencer is the only other Siouxland team ranked ahead of Heelan in 3A, as the Tigers are 10th. Dubuque Wahlert is ranked No. 1.
East goes as a team
The East girls team will take its 11th Class 4A ranking to state Saturday to Fort Dodge.
The Black Raiders placed three ladies in the top-8 last week in Council Bluffs, led by sophomore Kaia Downs.
Downs won the regional meet with a time of 19 minutes, 19 seconds while sophomore Sydney Helt was second among East runners in 20:24.
Downs is ranked 20th in the final XC Class 4A individual rankings.
Lydia Heald, Katie Lammers, Mariah Morrow, Karlee Philips and Karlie Stoos are the other East runners that will run at Fort Dodge.
Garay, Jordan work well together
North’s Lily Garay and Elizabeth Jordan have similar running styles, and that’s helped them work well together to join the Stars boys team at state.
Garay finished ninth at the Council Bluffs meet, and Jordan was 13th.
Garay, a junior, made the cut last year to go to state, and it was a close call.
This year, Garay has been more consistent, which allowed the Stars No. 1 runner to leave all that stress behind.
“She’s a lot stronger and more confident,” North coach Abdier Marrero said. “She believed she could be in the top-15 at regionals.”
Garay’s strategy works best when she takes her own pace into thought. She knows that being in the lead pack early isn’t part of what she does best.
When the race gets closer to the end, Garay picks up speed and likes passing runners to get to as close to the front pack as possible.
Without Garay, Jordan may not have made it to state. Garay’s style of running appealed to the Stars freshman and tried to stay close to Garay as possible throughout the season.
According to Marrero, Jordan liked to keep Garay within arm’s length at the beginning, then as the race unfolded to the halfway point, Jordan liked to keep her teammate within a few steps
In the first three or so meets of the season, Marrero worked with Jordan to see what pace and strategy best fit.
“They power through the course together,” Marrero said.
WCKP wants better than 3rd
Over the last three years, the Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson squad has gotten third at the state meet.
The main goal this time around: win or get second.
That’ll be a tough task, as WCKP is ranked sixth in the Class 2A poll, and has a familiar name directly ahead of it.
Unity is fifth.
Even though the goal is there for WCKP, co-coach Dan Bormann has one simple message: Just do the best you can.
“We don’t talk about placings where we would like them to be. We talk about doing the best you possibly can be,” Bormann said. “That’s all we can ask for.”
That doesn’t mean WCKP can do good things at state.
Bormann expects Panthers sophomore Sarahy Hamann and Wildcats junior Erika Kuntz to get into the top-20.
Hamann finished second (:20:23) behind Western Christian senior Whitey Minderhoud last week at the state qualifying meet in Orange City, and Kuntz was fifth (20:40).
That was the first time Hamann beat Kuntz all season.
“That was her best race,” co-coach Dean Harpenau said. “I think she’s the type of runner that gets stronger as time goes on.”
Meanwhile, Kuntz didn’t run as well as she wanted to in Orange City, but Bormann isn’t worried about that.
“We’re glad it happened there, and not at state,” Bormann said. “She ran out too fast, she didn’t have enough left in the tank. We know she can run a better time than that.”