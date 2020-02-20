Bishop Heelan senior Nick McGowan picks up first state win

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nick McGowan considers himself just a "regular guy."
For a "regular guy," the Bishop Heelan High School senior keeps busy. In October, McGowan was named the Male Youth Leader of the Year by the Sioux City Area National Council on Youth Leadership because of his numerous achievements so far.
McGowan is the vice president of Heelan's Student Council, a member of the Heelan debate team and Miracle Makers, a Knight of the Altar, is mayor pro term of the Mayor's Youth Commission, works with Siouxland Cares and is a member of the Teen Court program.
Oh, and he is a captain of the Heelan wrestling team.
After the first day of the Class 2A state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday, McGowen can add another accomplishment to the ones on his long list.
McGowan now has a win at the state tournament after a 13-6 decision against Perry's Erick Funez.
"It feels amazing. You come down here as a kid and you look at these guys and you think they are all gods. I am just a regular guy," said McGowan, who is making his first appearance at state. "I love the sport of wrestling. I am ecstatic to be here. I feel honored. I feel so supported with my fans coming down here to watch. I really am blessed to have this opportunity and I don't take a second of it for granted."
McGowan had about as tough a match to open his first-ever state tournament, facing top-ranked Jalen Schropp in the first round, who won by fall.
But McGowan bounced back in the 138-pound consolation round. At one point, he almost pinned Funez with his go-to, the cradle. It was still a close match until McGowan took control of the third period, scoring seven points to pull away for the 13-6 victory.
McGowan is ecstatic to get the win but to him, wrestling is about the life lessons he's learned along the way during his four seasons with the Crusaders.
"My dad raised me well to know that wrestling isn't about wins and losses. It's about the lessons you learn from the sport," McGowan said. "You learn character, integrity, determination, self-denial through cutting weight. It's the lessons the sport teaches you that are so valuable. That's why I am here, that's why I am on the mat. I love the sport of wrestling."
McGowan, who has applied for admission to the Naval Academy, may not pay attention to how many wins he has in his career or this season, but he is now one win away from placing at the state tournament for the first time.
"I mean, of course, making the podium, huge deal," McGowan said. "Obviously coming down here, that's what you shoot for. Making the podium in the Wells. Either way, I've gotten what I needed to out of the sport of wrestling. No matter how it ends, I am blessed and thankful for the opportunity."
McGowan is one of four Heelan wrestlers who qualified for the 2A state tournament. Ethan DeLeon faced eighth-ranked Logan Arp in a 126-pound opening round match. DeLeon got to his offense early but Arp was able to keep him from getting a takedown early. By the end of the first period, DeLeon got the takedown.
Then after an escape to start the second period, he got another takedown. Arp never had an answer for DeLeon as the Heelan freshman pulled off the upset.
"It was the cheetah/gazelle mindset. Go out there, attack and be the offensive guy," DeLeon said. "Stuff has just been clicking. I started the season rocky. I've just been getting used to it. It's been a fun season. It's been my confidence. Going in, I was only focused on winning, I wasn't focused on having fun.
You have free articles remaining.
"When I am worried about scoring points instead of just hanging on to win, I am just very good on my feet. I just knew this was my match."
Heelan's Colby Wilmesherr lost his first-round match but won a 5-2 decision at 182 pounds to stay alive. Heelan freshman Jahluv Buckhanan lost both of his matches at 106 and went 36-17 this season.
SB-L ends Day 1 in 3rd place
Sergeant Bluff-Luton sits in a tie for third place after the first day with 14 points along with Crestwood and West Liberty. West Delaware leads with 24 points and Osage has 16.
The Warriors came into the state tournament with eight wrestlers and go into Friday's action with six. Nate Curry (132), Isaac Bryan (138), Jack Gaukel (152) and Blake Liebe (170) all won their first-round matches and Ty Koedam (126) and Matthew Headid (160) stayed alive with a win on the backside.
"That's not a bad day I think. Having six of the eight guys still going, even the two guys on the backside, they have to get one more match and they are somewhere on that stand so that's always a positive," SB-L coach Clint Koedam said. "The most important thing is making it to the next day. If you don't make it to the next day, none of this matters."
The two wrestlers the Warriors lost were both seniors - Cory Bates at 145 and Bradyn Barclay at 182. Bates finishes the season with a 36-14 record and Barclay put together a 26-18 campaign.
"Our guys that are done, it sure wasn't due to a lack of focus or a lack of ability," Koedam said. "They wrestled a couple of hammers down here. The competition, obviously, gets better when you get down here."
West Lyon's Perez makes late comeback
West Lyon's Johnny Perez was down 6-1 going into the third period in his consolation match against Union-La Porte City's Stone Schmitz, who is ranked No. 7 at 152 pounds by iawrestle.com.
Perez was riding Schmitz when he benefitted from the second stall call against Schmitz of the match, making it 6-2. Then with about a minute left, Perez turned Schmitz for two points. He still need one more but with about 10 seconds left, Perez got another turn and the five-count to get three backpoints to give the Wildcat senior a 7-6 victory to stay alive at the state tournament.
"I just had to keep wrestling and do what I do best, work on top. I've been working on that all season and just keep believing that I could win," Perez said. "That's the goal the whole time, come down here and wrestle my best. Who knows what can happen if you just wrestle out there."
It's Perez's first trip to the state tournament but he also knows he has to wrestle a little better in order to reach the podium.
"It's awesome down here. People were telling me about it but it's even better being down here," Perez said. "I am happy that I made it. I finally got my win down here and hopefully wrestle better (Friday). I just need to get better on my feet. I know I can do it on top. It's my feet that I am struggling with right now."
Other area results
Spirit Lake's Jon Burnette (113) won by fall in 1:22. MOC-Floyd Valley's Johnny Hua (120) won by fall in 1:16. OABCIG's Jake Nieman (145) won by a 16-7 major decision. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's Kalen Meyer (160) won by a 15-0 tech fall and teammate Dylan Winkel (195) won by fall in 3:51. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's Chris Van Der Brink (285) won by fall in 14 seconds and CL/GLR's Jarrett Meyer (285) pulled out a 2-1 overtime win.
Okoboji's Blake Abrahamson won his 132 consolation match by fall in 3:43. West Lyon's Easton Fleshman won his 220 consolation match by fall in 2:34. CL/GLR's Josh Riibe won his 220 consolation match by a 3-2 decision.
Sheldon/South O'Brien's Coy De Boer (106) and Osvaldo Ocampo (113), CL/GLR's Donovan Morales (120), West Lyon's Isaac Bruggeman (132), Cherokee's Brenden Fisch (170), Sioux Center's Chayce Hooyer (195)