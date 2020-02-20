Bishop Heelan senior Nick McGowan picks up for win at state

The Warriors came into the state tournament with eight wrestlers and go into Friday's action with six. Nate Curry (132), Isaac Bryan (138), Jack Gaukel (152) and Blake Liebe (170) all won their first-round matches and Ty Koedam (126) and Matthew Headid (160) stayed alive with a win on the backside.

"That's not a bad day I think. Having six of the eight guys still going, even the two guys on the backside, they have to get one more match and they are somewhere on that stand so that's always a positive," SB-L coach Clint Koedam said. "The most important thing is making it to the next day. If you don't make it to the next day, none of this matters."

The two wrestlers the Warriors lost were both seniors - Cory Bates at 145 and Bradyn Barclay at 182. Bates finishes the season with a 36-14 record and Barclay put together a 26-18 campaign.

"Our guys that are done, it sure wasn't due to a lack of focus or a lack of ability," Koedam said. "They wrestled a couple of hammers down here. The competition, obviously, gets better when you get down here."

West Lyon's Perez makes late comeback

West Lyon's Johnny Perez was down 6-1 going into the third period in his consolation match against Union-La Porte City's Stone Schmitz, who is ranked No. 7 at 152 pounds by iawrestle.com.