Bishop Heelan softball cancels rest of season, baseball allowed to resume

SIOUX CITY — Bishop Heelan High School softball coach Zach Nelson kept telling his players to play each game like it was their last. That last game — as it turned out — was Saturday against Lewis Central.
Bishop Heelan announced Monday that a softball player had tested positive for COVID-19 and the school has decided to cancel the rest of the softball season. Heelan also announced on Monday that the baseball team can resume its season after it came to a pause last week because of the same reason, a player testing positive for COVID-19.
The Class 3A seventh-ranked Heelan baseball team will return to action Wednesday in a non-conference game against East.
“It’s such a fluid situation,” Heelan activities director Anthony Elias said. “The good thing as we talked about going in that we’re used to being flexible and adjusting on the run, and that’s what we’re doing right now. We’re just taking it one day at a time.”
Heelan was the one to make the decision for both summer sports teams. Neither the Iowa High School Athletic Association nor the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union were the decision-makers.
The decisions were made based on the advice from the Siouxland District Health Department.
“We were constantly on the phone through this whole period,” Elias said. “Siouxland Department of Health did a great job. Tyler (Brock) has been incredible, Angela Drent has been incredible.”
The reasons behind the decisions
The Crusaders announced Monday that a softball player had received a positive test and Elias and Nelson were in constant communication with each other and Siouxland District Health Department deputy director Tyler Brock to decide what the right course of action would be.
Different counties have different recommendations. Teams in Woodbury County — like Bishop Heelan — do not have to sit out for a mandatory two weeks like other teams around the state have.
Heelan used the advice from Brock and others at Siouxland District Health Department to make the decision to cancel the softball season, but the Crusader baseball team received better news based on the advice from Brock and his team.
Brock wouldn’t go into specifics about the school itself but pointed out that because one team gets to continue and the other doesn’t is because of different circumstances.
When SDHD receives a positive test, it looks at who the infected person has come in contact with, which is called contact tracing. Brock and his colleagues call the person and ask them a series of questions, such as who they came closest in contact with outside of their house.
Brock defined close contact as “being less than six feet from someone for more than 15 minutes.”
“It’s the social lives that are impacting these situations moreso than baseball or softball activity,” Brock said. “Social lives that are in these cases play a factor into it. The bottom line is that we evaluate these cases, did they isolate quickly when they became asymptomatic and we go from there. I absolutely think it’s fair for exposed kids to be treated like they’re exposed and treat kids that weren’t exposed like they weren’t exposed.”
The infected softball player came in close contact with multiple teammates and coaches, and the decision-makers involved felt it was too unsafe for the Crusaders to continue their softball season.
However, the infected player on the baseball team told head coach Andy Osborne he had symptoms right away and shortly after testing positive, he as well as other players he was in close contact with went into quarantine.
Elias credited the baseball player for reporting his symptoms right away.
“He could have saved someone else’s life,” Elias said. “By admitting that you had these symptoms and the other players admitting they had close contact with this individual, I’m proud of the kids for being honest.”
As of Monday, several Heelan baseball players are still quarantined and are to stay in isolation until possibly Friday.
According to Osborne, three starters are eligible to play in Wednesday’s game against the Black Raiders.
He hopes to be full strength by the time Friday rolls around when the Crusaders face Storm Lake in a district playoff opener.
Osborne has called up some JV players to fill the voids made by players in isolation and has multiple plans in place in preparation for Friday’s game against the Tornadoes.
“Our JV is very talented and they’ve had a very good summer,” Osborne said. “I think they were in a position to win the JV conference title (last weekend), but they didn’t get a chance to compete. I know there’s a handful of kids that have the mentality of believing they can play at this level. We could have everybody back for Friday.”
Tough end to the season
Nelson didn’t know that the team was in danger of the coronavirus until after beating Lewis Central on Saturday.
“At that point, I had discovered someone on one of our teams was exposed to somebody. I knew baseball had someone who was positive, but no one shared with me that they were with that individual,” Nelson said.
According to Elias, the softball player’s potential close contact and potential symptoms fell out of the time range as defined by the state or the CDC.
She was allowed to keep playing, but the same player got into close contact with someone else with COVID-19 again and this time tested positive.
“That’s why softball had such a long period of contact with so many individuals,” Elias said.
Heelan’s softball team ended its season on a bit of a hot streak. The Crusaders won their last five games, and in that winning streak, they scored 46 runs.
Nelson was proud of seeing the girls play their best at the most opportune time of the season.
“The girls found a way to win,” Nelson said. “It was a prideful moment for me as a coach to end the season with the momentum that they had. That was the goal. I think we were a dangerous team. We just made those little improvements and adjustments that made us that much better.”
While the Heelan softball team had to end its season before postseason play began, Brock agreed teams like the Crusaders baseball team shouldn't to be shut down.
Brock also said that he doesn’t recommend teams shutting down because of a positive test.
“What we’ve told school officials and individuals and parents: ‘These are the players have been exposed. They are ineligible for the period of time like everyone else. It’s the same rules that every other person who has tested positive or has been exposed. The rules haven’t changed,’” Brock said. “We don’t advise teams on closing down. We don’t intend on shutting down players that haven’t been exposed.”
