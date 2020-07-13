Bishop Heelan softball cancels rest of season, baseball allowed to resume

She was allowed to keep playing, but the same player got into close contact with someone else with COVID-19 again and this time tested positive.

“That’s why softball had such a long period of contact with so many individuals,” Elias said.

Heelan’s softball team ended its season on a bit of a hot streak. The Crusaders won their last five games, and in that winning streak, they scored 46 runs.

Nelson was proud of seeing the girls play their best at the most opportune time of the season.

“The girls found a way to win,” Nelson said. “It was a prideful moment for me as a coach to end the season with the momentum that they had. That was the goal. I think we were a dangerous team. We just made those little improvements and adjustments that made us that much better.”

While the Heelan softball team had to end its season before postseason play began, Brock agreed teams like the Crusaders baseball team shouldn't to be shut down.

Brock also said that he doesn’t recommend teams shutting down because of a positive test.