Bishop Heelan starts season with 11-0 win over Sioux City North

Gill first wanted to make a change in how he stepped when the pitch was coming to him. His step was a bit more compact on Tuesday.

Then, Gill wanted to work on his follow-through. Finally, Gill worked on getting his hips turned more so that he could get more power from his legs.

“Last year, my swing was inconsistent,” Gill said. “And, I just couldn’t make contact consistently. I really focused on making contact and driving through the ball.”

Gill started working on his extreme makeover of his swing right when the coronavirus pandemic started. That limited his opportunities to get some work at a batting cage on the Heelan campus, but Gill found a way to work on his swing and his stance from home.

So when practice started June 1 for baseball and softball teams statewide, Gill knew he had to work extra hard so that he could get some of the coaches’ help for the two weeks before Tuesday’s opener.

“Those two weeks that we had, I had to grind a lot just to see if it was right for me, to see if it worked for me,” Gill said. “Luckily, it did.”

Gill wasn’t the only Crusaders hitter who put runs on the board.