Bishop Heelan starts season with 11-0 win over Sioux City North

SIOUX CITY – Ian Gill didn’t like how he hit in the state quarterfinal game last summer.
So, the Bishop Heelan High School sophomore did something about it in the offseason. That decision paid off in the first game of the season Tuesday against North.
Gill hit a two-run home run in Game 1 of a Missouri River Conference doubleheader at Bud Speraw Field and the Class 3A top-ranked Crusaders beat the Stars 11-0 in five innings.
Gill’s homer came during a four-run second inning. Gill was looking for a fastball, and on the first pitch of his second at-bat, he got it.
Gill lifted the pitch from North sophomore pitcher Carter Finney over the left field wall. Gill wasn’t sure that the fly ball would be deep enough to leave the park, but as the ball left over the wall, the Heelan dugout erupted in cheer.
“I was just waiting for a fastball down the middle the entire time,” Gill said. “When (Finney) gave it to me, I just made the most of the situation. It feels great.”
Gill reached base in all three plate appearances, but his only scoring play came on the two-run shot. Gill walked in the first inning as well as the third inning.
Gill didn’t just make one adjustment to his swing. He made a complete overhaul.
Gill first wanted to make a change in how he stepped when the pitch was coming to him. His step was a bit more compact on Tuesday.
Then, Gill wanted to work on his follow-through. Finally, Gill worked on getting his hips turned more so that he could get more power from his legs.
“Last year, my swing was inconsistent,” Gill said. “And, I just couldn’t make contact consistently. I really focused on making contact and driving through the ball.”
Gill started working on his extreme makeover of his swing right when the coronavirus pandemic started. That limited his opportunities to get some work at a batting cage on the Heelan campus, but Gill found a way to work on his swing and his stance from home.
So when practice started June 1 for baseball and softball teams statewide, Gill knew he had to work extra hard so that he could get some of the coaches’ help for the two weeks before Tuesday’s opener.
“Those two weeks that we had, I had to grind a lot just to see if it was right for me, to see if it worked for me,” Gill said. “Luckily, it did.”
Gill wasn’t the only Crusaders hitter who put runs on the board.
Jared Sitzmann was 1-for-2 with three runs scored and two walks. Ben Dixon, who was the winning pitcher for the Crusaders in Game 1, helped his own cause with a two-run double in the third inning that scored Sitzmann and centerfielder Christian Velasquez.
In his first full action back since a back injury sustained at the beginning of the school year, senior Brant Hogue had a sacrifice fly and an RBI groundout. He also pitched in Game 2, and before he threw a pitch, he had a 9-0 lead.
Heelan also took advantage of nine walks surrendered by North by three pitchers used. Finney threw the first two innings and faced three batters in the third inning before Stars coach Nick Tillo went to the bullpen.
From there, Eric Rassmussen and Chase Conway pitched the final three innings. North held Heelan scoreless in the final two innings, although the Crusaders got two hits in the fifth inning from pinch-hitters Brent Sitzmann and Kaleb Gengler.
Tillo admitted that it’s tough to win games when a pitching staff allows so many walks.
“What killed us in the first doubleheader (Monday) is what killed us in the first game tonight,” Tillo said. “You can’t win a game that way. That’s a good team and they’re ranked No. 1 for a reason.”
North had three hits in the game, but the first one was the loudest.
With a 2-1 count in the first inning, leadoff hitter Dante Hansen hit a double near the 402 mark in left center. Hansen showed his speed and he thought about extending it to a triple, but Tillo put up the stop sign.
Hansen advanced to third but Dixon held the Stars scoreless in the first.
North had the bases loaded in the second inning. Eli Cedillo and Steven Kling hit singles while Pinney forced a walk, all with two outs.
Dixon got out of the jam by getting Hansen to groundout to a force play at second base.
Dixon had eight strikeouts in his season debut.
“Starting out the season and we came out with a lot of energy, being ranked No. 1 has given us a lot of energy,” Dixon said. “I had to go out there, throw strikes and hit the zone.”
