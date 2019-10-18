STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Bishop Heelan played the spoiler on Friday as the Crusaders picked up their second win of the season and also basically ended Storm Lake's playoff chances with a 33-30 win over the Tornadoes on Friday.
Heelan improves to 2-6 on the season, Storm Lake falls to 5-3.
The Crusaders took the lead with 5:06 remaining on a two-yard touchdown run to complete a comeback as Storm Lake had a 30-18 lead to open the fourth quarter. It's the most points Heelan has given up this season.
But Heelan opened the fourth quarter with an 88-yard touchdown to cut it to five points before the go-ahead touchdown.
Storm Lake used a flea-flicker to get the first points of the game for a 50-yard score to make it 8-0. A 48-yard pass for Heelan cut it to 8-6 with 2:13 left in the first quarter.
Storm Lake got an interception and then a three-yard run by Ben Raveling to take a 16-6 lead in the second quarter. Heelan cut into the lead with a 28-yard touchdown to make it 16-12 with 2:05 left in the half.
After a Tornado fumble, Heelan scored to go up 18-16 with 9:20 left in the third quarter.
Storm Lake took over in the third quarter. A fullback pass by Kole Wiegert to Jailen Hansen went for 48 yards and Storm lake took the lead again, 22-18. David Soto hit Hanson for a long TD pass and Storm Lake went up 30-18 with 5:29 left in the third quarter.
Then Heelan took over in the fourth quarter to get the win.