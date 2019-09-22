ALGONA, Iowa — The Bishop Heelan High School volleyball team came away with a 2-3 record on Sunday at the Bishop Garrigan CYO tournament.
Heelan's two wins on Sunday were against Storm Lake St. Mary's — 21-16, 21-12 — and a two-set sweep over Remsen St. Mary's, 21-10 and 21-16.
The Crusaders (4-9) then lost to the Golden Bears by set scores of 21-17, 21-18.
Then, Heelan fell to Gehlen Catholic 21-10, 25-23 and ended the day with a 21-16, 21-11 loss to Kuemper Catholic.
Heelan's last match was against Fort Dodge St. Edmond, but neither school submitted scores to QuikStats as of Journal press time.
The Jays, meanwhile, won five of their six matches in Algona. They started off the day with a two-set win over Storm Lake St. Mary's 21-4, 21-10.
Then, the Jays beat Remsen St. Mary's 21-11, 21-9.
Gehlen then beat Fort Dodge St. Edmond 21-12, 21-16, then the Jays came away with a three-set win over Garrigan (21-6, 17-21 and 15-8).
Kuemper was the only team that beat Gehlen by scores of 21-15, 21-14.
Remsen St. Mary's won just one match on Sunday, which was a 21-12, 21-19 win over Storm Lake St. Mary's. In that match, Hawks junior Brittany Johnson had 11 kills. Sydney Schroeder had 13 assists.
The Panthers dropped all six of their matches at the tournament.