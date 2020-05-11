Bishop Heelan's Amber Aesoph loses not just one sports season due to pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY — Amber Aesoph didn’t lose just one season in the spring as a Bishop Heelan High School senior. She lost out on two.

Aesoph had been playing soccer and running track for the last three seasons and hoped to make her fourth one the most memorable.

She hoped to help the Crusaders get back to the state girls soccer tournament while also aiming to win a Drake Relays title and a couple races at state.

She kept her hopes — and regimen — alive while everyone was trying to figure out what was going to happen.

Once the powers in charge pulled the plug on the spring sports season, Aesoph had to do a self-assessment of what this meant for her future.

Aesoph was usually in her best shape in the spring. She’d run seven miles on the soccer pitch throughout a match and ran the distance races for the Crusaders on track nights.

She doesn’t have either sport to rely on to stay in shape, but Aesoph said she’s working the hardest she can given the circumstances.

After all, she has four years of college to prepare for since the Crusaders senior will be a distance runner for the Iowa Hawkeyes.