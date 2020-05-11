Bishop Heelan's Amber Aesoph loses not just one sports season due to pandemic

Once the powers in charge pulled the plug on the spring sports season, Aesoph had to do a self-assessment of what this meant for her future.
Aesoph was usually in her best shape in the spring. She’d run seven miles on the soccer pitch throughout a match and ran the distance races for the Crusaders on track nights.
She doesn’t have either sport to rely on to stay in shape, but Aesoph said she’s working the hardest she can given the circumstances.
After all, she has four years of college to prepare for since the Crusaders senior will be a distance runner for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
“To not have that competition and see yourself get better over the season, it’s frustrating,” Aesoph said. “Probably just having high expectations on the season and kind of that closure that your senior season would bring, and I always pictured having that senior night and stepping on the field with my teammates one last time. It’s just hard.”
According to Heelan girls track coach Nate Treinen, he and Crusaders cross country coach Todd Roerig have given Aesoph — and the other Heelan distance runners — workouts to train through on their own. Aesoph credited her two high school running coaches for looking out for the athletes during this time.
Aesoph will continue to do that while she awaits moving to Iowa City for her college career.
If the season had happened, Aesoph believed she would have been in the running for a Drake Relays championship in the 800-meter run and thought she had a chance to win in the Class 3A 800 and 1,500 races at the state track and field meet about a month later at Drake Stadium.
She looked forward to competing against future Iowa teammates, too.
“There’s good competition going into both open races,” Aesoph said. “I was disappointed we didn’t come home with those moments. I think staying positive is really important. As athletes, we’re all in the same boat together.”
Last year, Aesoph finished third in the 3A 1,500 with a time of 4 minutes, 48.38 seconds. The only returning runner who finished ahead of Aesoph in the race was current Carlisle sophomore Ainsley Erzen. She finished in second.
In the 800, the then-junior finished fifth (2:15.59), and among underclassmen, Aesoph was third behind Erzen and Dallas Center-Grimes junior Megan Sterbenz.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Class 3A sprint medley team from left, Jorma Schwedler, Sam DeMoss, Josh Stangel and Zach Shultz celebrate the win during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jorma Schwedler anchors to win the Class 3A sprint medley team during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Josh Stangel, left, passes the baton to Jorma Schwedler as BHRV's Cody Post competes the pass to Billy Rankin during Class 3A sprint medley 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Class 3A sprint medley team from left, Jorma Schwedler, Sam DeMoss, Josh Stangel and Zach Shultz celebrate the win during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Max Murphy participates in the Class 3A 4x110-meter shuttle hurdle relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Austin Freiberg anchors to win the Class 3A 4x110-meter shuttle hurdle relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Spencer's Kailee Hopkins finishes seventh in the Class 3A 100-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sioux City West's Holly Duax finishes third in the Class 4A 100-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
West Monona's Josh Heather finishes seventh in the Class 1A 100-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
BHRV's Cody Post runs in the Class 3A 100-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jorma Schwedler runs to win the Class 3A 100-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Gehlen Catholic's Sydney Livermore finishes fourth in the Class 1A 100-meter hurdles during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Austin Freiberg, left, and Max Murphy celebrate the Class 3A 4x110-meter shuttle hurdle relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. SB-L won the Class 3A boys' track title.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Austin Freiberg, left, and Max Murphy celebrate the Class 3A 4x110-meter shuttle hurdle relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Max Murphy celebrates the win in the Class 3A 110-meter hurdles during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Akron-Westfield's Shaylee Siebens finishes third in the Class 1A 200-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
OABCIG's Anna Winterrowd finishes third in the Class 2A 200-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Storm Lake's Emma Kenkel finishes eighth in the Class 3A 200-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jorma Schwedler reacts after winning the Class 3A 200-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
George-Little Rock's Joe Anderson, left, greets Gehlen Catholic's Will Roder before the Class 1A 1600-meter run during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sheldon's Keri Siebrecht looks on after winning the 400-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sheldon's Keri Siebrecht receives bullet casing from an official after winning the 400-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday.
Le Mars' Kadin Woodard pushes forward in the 400-meter run during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
OABCIG's Sydney Durbin reacts after anchoring to win the Class 2A 4x100-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sioux City East's Kayden Jones jumps up before the start of the Class 4A 4x100-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sioux City East's Ardell Inlay anchors the Class 4A 4x100-meter relay to finish third during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Bishop Heelan's Madison Jochum, left, picks up the baton from teammate Mia Conley in the Class 3A 4x400-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Bishop Heelan's Madison Jochum, left, embraces Hannah Hutchinson after finishing second in the Class 3A 4x400-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
George-Little Rock's Joe Anderson runs in the Class 1A 1600-meter run during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
OABCIG's Sydney Durbin, right, embraces Sarah Cotton after anchoring to win the Class 2A 4x100-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sheldon's Keri Siebrecht is being presented with an award during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Britton Delperdang reacts after winning the Class 3A championship at the 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Heelan's Ashley Aesoph kick towards the goal while as Unity Christian's Josie Byl, left, and AJ Schrock defend during Bishop Heelan vs Unity Christian Class 1A Region 1 championship girls soccer action played Monday in Sioux City.
Heelan's Hannah Hutchinson (4) heads the ball in front of Unity Christian's Emily Alons during Bishop Heelan vs Unity Christian Class 1A Region 1 championship girls soccer action played Monday in Sioux City.
Heelan's Allison Stanek moves the ball past Unity Christian's Georgia Lodewyk during Bishop Heelan vs Unity Christian Class 1A Region 1 championship girls soccer action played Monday, June 3, 2019, in Sioux City, Iowa.
Unity Christian keeper Kaelin Alons blocks a Heelan goal attempt during Bishop Heelan vs Unity Christian Class 1A Region 1 championship girls soccer action played Monday, June 3, 2019, in Sioux City, Iowa.
Heelan's Amber Aesoph (13) congratulates teammate Katelyn Stanley after Stanley scored the opening goal during Bishop Heelan vs Unity Christian Class 1A Region 1 championship girls soccer action played Monday, June 3, 2019, in Sioux City.
Unity Christian's Georgia Lodewyk (22) moves the ball in front of Heelan's Katelyn Stanley during Bishop Heelan vs Unity Christian Class 1A Region 1 championship girls soccer action played Monday, June 3, 2019, in Sioux City, Iowa.
Heelan's Allison Stanek moves the ball past Unity Christian's Georgia Lodewyk during Bishop Heelan vs Unity Christian Class 1A Region 1 championship girls soccer action played Monday, June 3, 2019, in Sioux City, Iowa.
“She was willing to help me with new kids coming in who I hadn’t met yet,” Mansfield said. “She helped get the other kids involved and encouraged kids to show up for open gyms. With the seniors, and Amber was one of them, I saw good leadership qualities.”
Mansfield — who returned to coaching the Crusaders after a five-year hiatus — admitted that he didn’t know much about this group of Crusaders, but had just as much excitement for the season as Aesoph and others had.
“Their expectations were high going into this year,” Mansfield said. “There was a lot of excitement. There was a lot of talent on this team.”
Aesoph agreed that there should be continued excitement for 2021.
“I know all those girls will be ready for the next season,” Aesoph said.