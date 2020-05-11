Bishop Heelan's Amber Aesoph loses track, soccer seasons due to pandemic

SIOUX CITY — Amber Aesoph didn’t lose just one season in the spring as a Bishop Heelan High School senior. She lost out on two.
Aesoph had been playing soccer and running track for the last three seasons and hoped to make her fourth one the most memorable.
She hoped to help the Crusaders get back to the state girls soccer tournament while also aiming to win a Drake Relays title and a couple races at state.
She kept her hopes — and regimen — alive while everyone was trying to figure out what was going to happen.
Once the powers in charge pulled the plug on the spring sports season, Aesoph had to do a self-assessment of what this meant for her future.
Aesoph was usually in her best shape in the spring. She’d run seven miles on the soccer pitch throughout a match and ran the distance races for the Crusaders on track nights.
She doesn’t have either sport to rely on to stay in shape, but Aesoph said she’s working the hardest she can given the circumstances.
After all, she has four years of college to prepare for since the Crusaders senior will be a distance runner for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
“To not have that competition and see yourself get better over the season, it’s frustrating,” Aesoph said. “Probably just having high expectations on the season and kind of that closure that your senior season would bring, and I always pictured having that senior night and stepping on the field with my teammates one last time. It’s just hard.”
On the track
Now that the season is over, Aesoph’s strategy changes in terms of staying in shape.
She used both soccer and track to build her endurance, and now that neither sport is available, she’s trying different workouts to keep that endurance.
“I know I’d be in really good shape right now and I don’t want to lose that,” Aesoph said. “I’m not sure if I’m in good shape without the competition and not having people push you.”
According to Heelan girls track coach Nate Treinen, he and Crusaders cross country coach Todd Roerig have given Aesoph — and the other Heelan distance runners — workouts to train through on their own. Aesoph credited her two high school running coaches for looking out for the athletes during this time.
Aesoph will continue to do that while she awaits moving to Iowa City for her college career.
If the season had happened, Aesoph believed she would have been in the running for a Drake Relays championship in the 800-meter run and thought she had a chance to win in the Class 3A 800 and 1,500 races at the state track and field meet about a month later at Drake Stadium.
She looked forward to competing against future Iowa teammates, too.
“There’s good competition going into both open races,” Aesoph said. “I was disappointed we didn’t come home with those moments. I think staying positive is really important. As athletes, we’re all in the same boat together.”
Last year, Aesoph finished third in the 3A 1,500 with a time of 4 minutes, 48.38 seconds. The only returning runner who finished ahead of Aesoph in the race was current Carlisle sophomore Ainsley Erzen. She finished in second.
In the 800, the then-junior finished fifth (2:15.59), and among underclassmen, Aesoph was third behind Erzen and Dallas Center-Grimes junior Megan Sterbenz.
In terms of relays, Aesoph helped the Crusaders win a title as the anchor of the distance medley relay.
Aesoph, Hope Sokolowski, current South Dakota freshman Madison Jochum and Hannah Hutchinson came together to win the state championship with a time of 4:04.86, ahead of Carlisle.
Aesoph was the No. 2 runner of the Crusaders’ 4x400 relay squad, which finished as the 3A runner-up (3:58.59) behind Solon (3:54.99).
On the pitch
Aesoph loved soccer as a little girl. It was the sport she grew up playing and she hasn’t had a spring without playing soccer.
She won’t get to play on the pitch again for the Crusaders, but coincidentally enough, her love of running came from playing soccer.
Aesoph loved to run around the pitch as a kid.
“I was doing it without even realizing it,” said Aesoph on running several miles per match. “I would run around, and I beat people to the ball. It was just really exciting.”
Aesoph also enjoyed having her teammates rally around her, and she enjoyed giving her energy to boost her teammates in return.
“It’s a really special feeling,” Aesoph said.
The Crusaders qualified for the state tournament last season and had high hopes that they would contend for a state title.
Heelan went 14-3 through the regular season and the regional round after starting the season 0-2.
The Crusaders’ third loss of the season came April 25, 2019, against Council Bluffs Lincoln, but after that, they went on to win nine matches in a row and allowed just one goal in that stretch.
North Polk stopped that momentum in the first round of the state tournament by handing Heelan a loss in the state quarterfinals in extra time.
Those who were returning for the 2020 season were determined to get over that bump they suffered at state.
Going into this season, Aesoph stepped up in preseason open gyms and wanted to show the younger players what it took to get to where the Crusaders wanted to go.
She showed new coach Shawn Mansfield what she brought to the table as a leader, and Mansfield liked what he saw.
“She was willing to help me with new kids coming in who I hadn’t met yet,” Mansfield said. “She helped get the other kids involved and encouraged kids to show up for open gyms. With the seniors, and Amber was one of them, I saw good leadership qualities.”
Mansfield — who returned to coaching the Crusaders after a five-year hiatus — admitted that he didn’t know much about this group of Crusaders, but had just as much excitement for the season as Aesoph and others had.
“Their expectations were high going into this year,” Mansfield said. “There was a lot of excitement. There was a lot of talent on this team.”
Aesoph agreed that there should be continued excitement for 2021.
“I know all those girls will be ready for the next season,” Aesoph said.
