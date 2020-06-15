Bishop Heelan's Brant Hogue returns after back injury

SIOUX CITY — Brant Hogue is ready to prove himself.
The Bishop Heelan High School senior is fortunate to have a chance to compete one last time with the Crusaders.
Hogue will get the opportunity to take the mound on Tuesday night as the Class 3A top-ranked Crusaders start their season with a doubleheader at North High School. Hogue will pitch in Game 2 after junior Brett Sitzmann, who will take the ball in the 5:30 p.m. start.
“I’m very excited, this is a long time coming,” Hogue said. “It’s nice to see all the hard work I put in over the last eight months pay off.”
No matter which game Hogue starts, he’s happy he’s put in the work throughout the school year to get to this point.
Every Iowa high school student-athlete has had to wait through the pandemic but Hogue has had to wait longer than March to put a jersey on.
The athletic school year started out fine for Hogue and had high expectations for Heelan’s football and basketball teams.
Hogue, Heelan's returning starting quarterback, started warming up for the Crusaders’ season-opening football game on Aug. 30 against East at Elwood Olsen Stadium.
Hogue has had back issues since he was a freshman and those problems seemed to linger while the Heelan senior got loose for the game against the Black Raiders. He didn’t think too much of the back spasms at the time and he felt good in the practices leading up to the game.
In the second quarter, Hogue threw a hitch route and he heard two pops in his back, which ended up being broken vertebrae.
Once Hogue felt that pop, he knew something was wrong and he had to call an audible.
“I could barely run,” Hogue said. “I knew my role for the rest of the game was to not be a runner at all.”
The Black Raiders ended up winning the game and after the loss, Hogue knew he had to get his back checked out.
After he learned of the status of his injury, he had two choices: Expedite the rehab process and hopefully be back by the end of the basketball season or wait until the baseball season to get his body fully healed.
Hogue did have some thought of returning early but only if the Crusaders’ boys basketball team had a chance to make a deep run.
Hogue dressed and got on the floor for a brief minute during Senior Night during the basketball season, but the Crusaders didn’t have as much success as the Heelan community expected.
“It was smart to wait and play it safe,” Hogue said.
Hogue went to rehabilitation three times a week, starting during the football season and lasting well into the winter.
There were times where Hogue admitted it was tough to find the motivation to go to rehab.
“It was long and boring,” Hogue said. “Competing against myself for six months was annoying. It seemed like I was competing against myself. Every time I got down on myself, I realized why I was doing it. Once I figured out the reason why I was going, it was easier to go there every day. It popped into my brain that I got to go work hard for myself.”
The pain didn’t immediately subside. It lingered even when Hogue took off his back brace in December, which made him really nervous.
“At that time, I was really scared I did that for no reason,” Hogue said.
Hogue kept the faith and the pain gradually went away.
While Hogue was sidelined, he felt he still had to make a contribution to the football and basketball teams.
During the football season, he mentored freshman quarterback Luke Longval to get him as ready as possible for the end of the 2019 season and to make sure he’s ready for the upcoming 2020 season.
In the winter, it was common for Hogue to be seen in a shirt, tie, and navy slacks with a tablet in his hands. He kept many stats on the bench for the Crusaders’ boys basketball team. While Hogue preferred to be in a navy uniform for Heelan, he was happy to see his brother, senior Cole Hogue, step up and perform well.
“It was cool to see Cole step up and embrace his role,” Hogue said. “Any time he had a question about a play, or if I would see something, he enjoyed having a players’ perspective. Whenever he had a question, he knew I had been through that before.”
Hogue never complained about his situation.
“He’s been the hungriest,” Heelan coach Andy Osborne said. “He’s sacrificed an entire senior year. I feel sick for the kid.”
Toward the end of the basketball season, Hogue started to pick up a baseball. He worked with the Heelan training staff to find throwing programs.
Hogue threw five times a week. He started by throwing at 40 feet for five minutes a session.
Hogue started extending his throwing distance, and by the time spring rolled around, Hogue was in the Briar Cliff Charger Practice Dome, throwing long toss from end-to-end.
Hogue didn’t rush into it. His body was at 100 percent in terms of how his back was but he also knew that throwing at 100 percent level wasn’t productive.
The Heelan senior was expected to throw from the mound a week before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March.
Hogue had to take a break, like everyone else, once the coronavirus stopped the sports world.
Once everything shut down, Hogue tried not to get down on himself again.
“I was upset,” Hogue said. “At first, I hoped this would blow over in a couple weeks. Then, four weeks before Governor Reynolds announced we could play, I was pretty doubtful. We just saw how many cases were spiking. I think during that time I was thinking, ‘Man, I did all that work for nothing.’ It made me think what if I played football and basketball?”
According to Osborne, Hogue asked the most questions about the status of the season during the pandemic.
Hogue got to see his teammates during weekly Zoom calls during the stoppage, and that helped him again refocus on his goals.
Hogue always knew he wanted to be a starting pitcher, and last year, he performed well for the Crusaders to their fourth consecutive state tournament appearance.
As a junior, Hogue was 7-2 with 1.52 ERA in 55 ⅓ innings. His strikeout-to-walk ratio was 96/20 and only allowed 12 earned runs.
“Last year, I didn’t expect to be all-state or anything like that,” said Hogue, who will play baseball at Iowa Western after the summer. “I’m going to approach this season like the last (season). I would rather have a state championship than MRAC player of the year.”
Hogue will also play in the field on games where he's not pitching. And, yes, he will hit.
"I'm never going to forgive myself if I don't play in the field and not contribute to the team on a daily basis," Hogue said. "I feel really good, and I feel as strong as I've ever been."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!