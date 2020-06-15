Bishop Heelan's Brant Hogue returns after back injury

“It was long and boring,” Hogue said. “Competing against myself for six months was annoying. It seemed like I was competing against myself. Every time I got down on myself, I realized why I was doing it. Once I figured out the reason why I was going, it was easier to go there every day. It popped into my brain that I got to go work hard for myself.”

The pain didn’t immediately subside. It lingered even when Hogue took off his back brace in December, which made him really nervous.

“At that time, I was really scared I did that for no reason,” Hogue said.

Hogue kept the faith and the pain gradually went away.

While Hogue was sidelined, he felt he still had to make a contribution to the football and basketball teams.

During the football season, he mentored freshman quarterback Luke Longval to get him as ready as possible for the end of the 2019 season and to make sure he’s ready for the upcoming 2020 season.

In the winter, it was common for Hogue to be seen in a shirt, tie, and navy slacks with a tablet in his hands. He kept many stats on the bench for the Crusaders’ boys basketball team. While Hogue preferred to be in a navy uniform for Heelan, he was happy to see his brother, senior Cole Hogue, step up and perform well.