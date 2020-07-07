Bishop Heelan's Brant Hogue shuts Sioux City East down in opener

The Black Raiders also committed two errors in that frame that directly led to a couple more runs. They had another miscue during a five-run Heelan fourth.

Trent Hope led off the Crusader fourth with a walk and Smith followed with his second hit, a double down the left field line. Brayden Pratt made it 5-1 with an RBI single, while Christian Velasquez followed with a run-scoring hit up the middle.

Heelan sent 10 batters to the plate in the fourth, which also included two walks, an error and a balk.

Hope walked, stole second and eventually scored on a wild pitch in the fifth for Heelan’s 10th run.

East scored only in the second when Cam Riemer drew a one-out walk, went all the way to third on a wild pitch and came home on a fielders choice by Kaden Schossow.

Heelan Coach Andy Osborne said scoring four runs in the first was a huge advantage for a pitcher of Hogue’s caliber.

“He’s good in a 1-0 game but then you spot him four so he can really be comfortable with good East hitters, he was sharp,” Osborne said. “That’s the first time we’ve stretched him out, every other time we’ve pitched him it’s been a 10-run game. It’s good to see him stretch out and get to the max so we know he can do it.”