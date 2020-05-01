BIshop Heelan's Colin Kasperbauer shifts his baseball career to Ohio University

Colin Kasperbauer remembered the advice Iowa Western Community College coach Marc Rardin gave throughout the shortened 2020 baseball season.
Rardin, the longtime Reivers’ coach, would tell Kasperbauer and his teammates that there’s life after Iowa Western baseball, and thankfully for Kasperbauer, there will be another chapter to his baseball career.
Kasperbauer, a Bishop Heelan High School graduate, announced on social media last week that he will transfer to Ohio University in the fall.
Ohio plays athletics at the Division I level and plays in the Mid-American Conference. Kasperbauer admitted that he didn’t know much about the baseball program, and had only heard of the Bobcats when their football team would play games on television.
Kasperbauer’s road to Athens, Ohio, was built thanks to a couple of connections.
The first connection came between Rardin and Ohio coach Rob Smith. Rardin and Smith have had a longtime friendship, and Rardin knew Kasperbauer needed a place to play for the next two years.
So, Rardin recommended Smith for Kasperbauer's services.
The other connection Kasperbauer had with the Bobcats came in a roundabout way. Ohio recruiting coordinator Mitch Mormann was at South Dakota State, and had recruited Kasperbauer while he was at Heelan.
“It was very nice to have those connections,” Kasperbauer said. “Ohio is a very good program. They told me about some of the things they were doing about getting back to the top of the MAC.”
Kasperbauer wasn’t able to visit Athens, Ohio, because of the pandemic, but Ohio showed the former Crusaders standout a couple virtual tours of the campus. Kasperbauer liked what he saw.
“They have a beautiful campus,” Kasperbauer said. “The virtual tours looked awesome. I’ve talked with three of the coaches, they’re all awesome guys.”
The Bobcats coaches haven’t talked with Kasperbauer about what his role will be next season, but feels like as long as he can consistently hit, he can play anywhere on the infield. He prefers to play at second base or third base.
No matter what role he’ll play with the Bobcats, Kasperbauer will use what he learned during his two years with the Reivers.
This season in 24 games, Kasperbauer hit .289 with a home run, three triples and 13 RBI.
The biggest realization Kasperbauer came to during the truncated season was staying within himself.
At the beginning of the year, Kasperbauer was swinging at pitches off the plate. He swung at borderline pitches that he knew that were probably going to be called a ball.
“I knew I had to work on my swing and be more comfortable,” Kasperbauer said. “I think I was just pressing a little too much. I think that’s when I’m at my worst, when I’m overly aggressive. I was just trying to force stuff. When I got more comfortable later in the season, that’s when things started coming.”
Heelan coach Andy Osborne agreed with Kasperbauer’s assessment.
Kasperbauer went the 24-game season without finding a future team, and Osborne said Kasperbauer was likely trying to do too much, trying to impress the right suitor.
“I talked to him throughout the year, and he was sweating not having a ton of offers,” Osborne said. “He was sweating that if he didn’t put up the big numbers, the offers wouldn’t come.”
Kasperbauer was hitting predominantly in the No. 5 spot in the lineup, and Rardin bumped Kasperbauer down to the No. 6 spot in the lineup.
That provided Kasperbauer to see more fastballs and have an opportunity to hit with men on base.
His best game came late in the season, as Kasperbauer went 3-for-4 on March 11 against Des Moines Area CC.
“I got a nice little streak before it all ended,” Kasperbauer said. “I knew what I was doing at the plate and I’ve been working on that kind of stuff. … I started seeing a lot more fastballs and I started being a lot more selective. At first, it was a reality check that you’re not swinging it, but (Rardin) does it just so you could see more fastballs.”
Looking ahead, Osborne believes Kasperbauer will succeed playing MAC baseball for an Ohio program that went 3-12 before the baseball season was canceled.
“He’s grown as a player maturity wise,” Osborne said. “He went down to Iowa Western and held his own. He was a regular in their starting lineup, and that’s saying a lot. He’ll be fine at the (MAC) level.”
