BIshop Heelan's Colin Kasperbauer shifts his baseball career to Ohio University

“I knew I had to work on my swing and be more comfortable,” Kasperbauer said. “I think I was just pressing a little too much. I think that’s when I’m at my worst, when I’m overly aggressive. I was just trying to force stuff. When I got more comfortable later in the season, that’s when things started coming.”

Heelan coach Andy Osborne agreed with Kasperbauer’s assessment.

Kasperbauer went the 24-game season without finding a future team, and Osborne said Kasperbauer was likely trying to do too much, trying to impress the right suitor.

“I talked to him throughout the year, and he was sweating not having a ton of offers,” Osborne said. “He was sweating that if he didn’t put up the big numbers, the offers wouldn’t come.”

Kasperbauer was hitting predominantly in the No. 5 spot in the lineup, and Rardin bumped Kasperbauer down to the No. 6 spot in the lineup.

That provided Kasperbauer to see more fastballs and have an opportunity to hit with men on base.

His best game came late in the season, as Kasperbauer went 3-for-4 on March 11 against Des Moines Area CC.