BJ Koch wears heart on his sleeve for East High School

SIOUX CITY — The East High School student body has appreciated the body of work that assistant principal and activities director BJ Koch has done over the years.
That hard work was recognized last fall, as Koch received the 2019 Iowa Association of Student Councils High School Administrator of the Year. The award was given by the Iowa Association of Student Councils.
Koch has been at East since 2007, and before that, he was a baseball coach.
Koch appreciated the award and said it was an honor to be recognized by the students he oversees on a daily basis.
“I think it's a lot of my job is kind of behind the scenes, so that was a really nice part of the honor that they appreciate some of the things I'm doing, I guess,” Koch said. “And, I try to stay behind the scenes and kind of let them do their thing and definitely the coaches and directors are more out in the forefront, but it was definitely nice to be recognized for some of those things that we've done.”
In the early 2000s, Koch was the head baseball coach at West High School.
Then, he was a youth baseball coach and was an assistant baseball coach at Spencer and at Morningside.
Koch believes his coaching background is a big key for his success with the Black Raiders.
“I experienced all of the challenges that my coaches are going through,” Koch said. “You know all the different things with trying to fundraise and finances and working through the budget issues, scheduling issues, officials issues and then allow, you know, parent issues and things like that, that playing time is always a concern that comes up.
“And so we worked through a lot of those things when I was coaching, and I think that really helped me when I got the position at East, and the AD position, that I'd had those experiences,” Koch said.
East boys basketball coach Ras Vanderloo sees the hard work that Koch instills not only into the boys basketball program, but all of them.
Ras Vanderloo ranked Koch “high on my list” among the ADs he’s worked with over the years.
“He’s great to work with and he understands it,” Vanderloo said. “Sometimes when you get a former AD that’s not a former coach, it’s not good. He understands the good and bad that goes on in the preseason, postseason and regular season and what needs to happen. I’m happy he’s here, and I hope he stays around forever.”
Vanderloo says the times with Koch have been 99 percent good, but when an unfortunate situation arises, Vanderloo always respects Koch’s decisions.
“At the end of the day, with anything else, nobody ever gets everything they want, but BJ is always fair,” Vanderloo said. “He’s very fair in all situations. I wouldn’t trade him for anybody, and most coaches don’t say that about their ADs, but I do. I can’t say that about every AD I’ve worked with.”
East baseball coach Kevin Dicus relayed the same sentiments, and he especially appreciates Koch’s baseball background.
“He’s a wonderful guy to have on your side,” Dicus said. “He takes care of us and knows what we need.”
Balancing the challenges
Koch believes there are three main challenges he faces daily as an AD: Finances, finding officials and building healthy relationships with parents and the students.
Koch wants to give students and the activities enough resources to be successful, but he also knows there’s a dollar amount that can’t be crossed.
To give schools the necessary opportunities, sometimes travel becomes a factor. There aren’t many Class 4A and 5A schools in northwest Iowa, so the Black Raiders sometimes have to travel to central Iowa.
For example, the Black Raiders baseball team will travel on June 5 to Johnston for a nonconference game. Johnston was the Class 4A runner-up on 2019.
Then, the Black Raiders travel to Pleasant Hill, Iowa, to face Southeast Polk in a doubleheader on June 20.
“Our motto is for us to be competitive at the state level, you have to compete against the best teams in the state and he knows that,” Dicus said. “That allows us to fundraise and get funds to be able to travel. Travel is not an issue. He’s very much in favor of that.”
Koch tries to give all programs school-wide an equal chance.
“Obviously, we can't afford to do that every week or weekend, but we do try to give them some opportunities and finding the best competition and things like that for them, and give them opportunities to get exposure and those kinds of things for those that are interested in going to the next level,” Koch said. “ I try to not have to tell my coaches ‘No’ very often, but you have to kind of sit down and be responsible with what we're doing too.”
Finding officials is harder for not only Koch, but for all activities directors in the Siouxland. Those who are older officials are starting to retire. There are younger officials, but there aren’t as many.
So, when a young official is hired to work a game at East High School, Koch makes it a priority to treat him or her with the best experience possible.
“We make sure that our fans are showing good sportsmanship and not yelling at them and those kinds of things, because that definitely turns people away,” Koch said. “Nobody wants to stand out there and get all that and that's a challenge. It's hard to get them the experience that they need to work the bigger games and keep them interested in being an official for several years.
“It seems like a lot of the younger ones we've pulled in the last few years do it maybe as a part time job in college, which is awesome. But then, once they get out of college and they get a full time job, they don't officiate anymore. We are continuing to try to build that pool with everything we can do and recruiting and trying to take care of them the best we can to make sure they know that.”