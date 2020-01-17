BJ Koch wears heart on his sleeve for East High School

Koch tries to give all programs school-wide an equal chance.

“Obviously, we can't afford to do that every week or weekend, but we do try to give them some opportunities and finding the best competition and things like that for them, and give them opportunities to get exposure and those kinds of things for those that are interested in going to the next level,” Koch said. “ I try to not have to tell my coaches ‘No’ very often, but you have to kind of sit down and be responsible with what we're doing too.”

Finding officials is harder for not only Koch, but for all activities directors in the Siouxland. Those who are older officials are starting to retire. There are younger officials, but there aren’t as many.

So, when a young official is hired to work a game at East High School, Koch makes it a priority to treat him or her with the best experience possible.

“We make sure that our fans are showing good sportsmanship and not yelling at them and those kinds of things, because that definitely turns people away,” Koch said. “Nobody wants to stand out there and get all that and that's a challenge. It's hard to get them the experience that they need to work the bigger games and keep them interested in being an official for several years.

“It seems like a lot of the younger ones we've pulled in the last few years do it maybe as a part time job in college, which is awesome. But then, once they get out of college and they get a full time job, they don't officiate anymore. We are continuing to try to build that pool with everything we can do and recruiting and trying to take care of them the best we can to make sure they know that.”

