Remsen St. Mary's sophomore Blaine Harpenau pitches during Remsen St. Mary's vs Martensdale-St. Marys Class 1A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Saturday at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.
Remsen St. Mary's freshman Carter Schorg tags out Martensdale-St. Marys' Jack Franey at third base Class 1A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Saturday at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.
Teammates Xavier Gallas, left, and Jeremy Koenck celebrate a catch by Remsen St. Mary's sophomore Levi Waldschmitt (2) during Class 1A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Saturday at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
DES MOINES, Iowa — Blaine Harpenau really likes Principal Park.
Saturday, the Remsen St. Mary’s sophomore showed again why. Harpenau took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before finishing up a 4-2 victory over third-seeded Martensdale-St. Marys in the state baseball tournament quarterfinals.
“It is huge for us to come out here and build momentum in this tournament,” said Harpenau, who first pitched at state as an eighth-grader. “We knew we had to come out here and execute to beat these guys because they are a great team, and we came out and we all got our jobs done.
“This field is just amazing and there is nothing like this in the state of Iowa. The atmosphere is amazing and walking off the field and hearing the crowd roar is just awesome.”
Remsen St. Mary's player Spencer Schorg catches an infield fly ball during Remsen St. Mary's vs Martensdale-St. Marys Class 1A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.
Remsen St. Mary's player Spencer Schorg is tagged out at second by Martensdale-St. Marys' Cael Cassady during Remsen St. Mary's vs Martensdale-St. Marys Class 1A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.
Remsen St. Mary's player Brayden Ricke waits for the throw as Martensdale-St. Marys' Troy Holt slides back to first during Remsen St. Mary's vs Martensdale-St. Marys Class 1A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.
Remsen St. Mary's player Levi Waldschmitt mishandles the ball during Remsen St. Mary's vs Martensdale-St. Marys Class 1A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.
Fans the and the dugout react after Remsen St. Mary's player Carter Schorg made a leaping catch over the fence for an out during Remsen St. Mary's vs Martensdale-St. Marys Class 1A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.
Remsen St. Mary's pitcher Blaine Harpenau thows to first baseman Brayden Ricke to pick off Martensdale-St. Marys' Jack Franey during Remsen St. Mary's vs Martensdale-St. Marys Class 1A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa. Franey was safe on the play.
Remsen St. Mary's fans cheer a run in the fifth inning during Remsen St. Mary's vs Martensdale-St. Marys Class 1A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.
Remsen St. Mary's player Blaine Harpenau bays during Remsen St. Mary's vs Martensdale-St. Marys Class 1A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.
The stadium is cleared and a tarp is on the infield after lightning and rain caused a suspension of the Class A state baseball game between Alburnett and South Winneshiek Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.
Remsen St. Mary's coach Dean Harpenau talks with player Alex Schroeder during Remsen St. Mary's vs Martensdale-St. Marys Class 1A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.
The Hawks, who don’t have a senior on the roster, will face second-seeded Alburnett (33-5) in a semifinal on Thursday after the Pirates downed South Winneshiek 13-4 earlier Saturday. It is a rematch of sorts of the Class 1A state basketball semifinals won by the Pirates this winter, 39-37.
Harpenau cruised through the first six innings as he allowed just two walks and a runner to reach on an error to that point. He finished the game with six strikeouts and three walks.
He ran into trouble in the seventh when he walked Carson Elbert to start the inning before Trey Baker broke up the no-hitter with a clean single to right.
“I was looking at the scoreboard and saw the ‘0’ and figured I guess I got one, so I knew the whole way,” said Harpenau of the no-no bid. “Experience is huge to not overreact or get flustered. I knew I had to keep control and keep pounding the zone.”
Kasey Carter singled to left to score the first run for the Blue Devils, and Esa Johnanson hit a fly ball into foul territory that was caught but allowed the second run to score. A pop up to short and a strikeout looking ended the game.
“At the end I think he was getting a little tired – working on three days rest – but we had a guy ready, but our pitching coach wanted to let him go,” Hawks co-head coach Dean Harpenau said. “At Unity (Christian) when he threw the perfect game I thought he was at his best … but he was good today and it is hard to get better than a perfect game.”
It was a pitchers’ duel early on as Blue Devils starter Isaac Gavin allowed just one hit – a hard hit ball by Brady Homan in the second — through the first four innings before the flood gates opened in the fifth.
Jaxon Bunkers and Homan put runners on first and second with a double and single, respectively. Gavin then hit Levi Waldschmitt to load the bases and followed that by plunking Jeremy Koenck to push across the first run. That chased Gavin and sophomore and No. 9-hitter Xavier Gallas hit the first pitch he saw off of Carson Elbert to left to plate two more runs to make it 3-0.
“I just know that confidence is key,” said Gallas of his big hit. “Dean tells us to prepare for the moment, and if you have been in the moment before you know that it could happen again very likely. If you just know that you are going to get up there and do your job it is just going to take a lot of the stress out.”
Did Gallas go to the plate planning to swing at the first pitch he saw?
“I don’t want to give away any secrets,” he said.
Another hit batter – the third of the inning -- and a balk plated the final run.
“The bottom of our lineup came through again and got us the four-run lead and that was enough to hold on,” Coach Harpenau said. “We put pressure on Martensdale and knew that we would eventually break through.”
Homan and Gallas each had two hits for the Hawks, who had six in the game.
The sixth-seeded Hawks (27-7), who have won four state titles with the latest coming in 2016, handed Gavin his first loss of the year as he entered the game 11-0. Blaine Harpenau improved to 15-0 on the season as the two runs in the seventh were the first runs he allowed since a 4-3 win over Hinton on July 1.
Martensdale-St. Marys (34-7), with four state titles to its credit as well, was a state semifinalist a year ago.
