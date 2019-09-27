{{featured_button_text}}

BLAIR, Neb. -- South Sioux's losing streak hit four games as the Cardinals fell behind early in a 57-21 loss to Blair on Friday.

South Sioux falls to 1-4 on the season.

The Cardinals fumbled on a punt return, allowing Blair to score its first points of the game. The Cardinals responded with a nice drive and tied the game at 7-7 with 8:06 left in the first, which was the score at the end of the quarter.

But Blair took control in the second quarter, scoring 28 straight points to go up 35-7. 

South Sioux scored to open the third quarter but Blair answered with a 90-yard kickoff return.

South Sioux scored on a fumble recovery to cut the lead to 42-21 but Blair got two more touchdowns to complete the scoring for a 57-21 victory.

