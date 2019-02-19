DES MOINES, Iowa -- Earlier in the season, Bob Baxter had some major vehicle issues as he was driving to officiate a high school wrestling dual. His truck caught on fire. After the firefighters arrived, Baxter was able to get a ride to officiate the dual.
A couple of months later, Baxter had some more vehicle issues as he was driving to Des Moines on Saturday for his induction into the IHSAA Officials Hall of Fame.
Baxter, who lives in the Sioux City area, had to make a trip to Missouri Valley to pick up his wife, Maureen, and then the two were on their way to the Wells Fargo Arena. But as they were approaching Atlantic along I-80, Baxter's truck started to quit on him.
The truck ran out of gas.
Just like last time, Baxter used the contacts he's made through the wrestling community to get some help. A wrestling father from Atlantic was able to bring Baxter some gas and he and his wife were on their way to Des Moines again for Baxter's Hall of Fame induction.
"One of the reasons I really love (officiating) is the fans," Baxter said. "The fireman during the truck incident, his son wrestled. The person that gave me a ride, his son was in the tournament. I call someone from Atlantic, his son wrestles. The wrestling community is fantastic."
However, Baxter is finding it hard to find other officials or friends who are willing to ride with him to events now, besides his wife.
"Since that accident, nobody has ridden with me except for my wife and she's gotta drive with me," Baxter said.
Baxter has been a registered official with the IHSAA for 35 years and has officiated at the college and high school levels. He's appeared in 24 IHSAA state tournaments, which is tied for the 10th most ever.
Baxter has been an official since he graduated high school in 1972. Baxter's high school coach got him involved in officiating and Baxter's first varsity event was in Emmetsburg. Now three-and-a-half decades later, Baxter is entering the IHSAA Officials Hall of Fame.
"I gotta question the guys that did the balloting and all of that. They must be really old," Baxter joked. "I've always tried to stay low key and referees are supposed to be low key. When you are younger and after 10 to 15 years, you were proud to say you've done it this long. Then as you get older, you don't want to tell them how old you are."
This was Baxter's last state tournament that he officiated in. He also plans to start winding down on officiating postseason tournaments.
Baxter officiated at the Class 1A district tournament in Sibley. He wasn't able to officiate in a sectional tournament due to his mother passing away. Baxter's father passed away shortly after. Neither one saw Baxter officiate for decades, until the past year. His mother saw him officiate a regional dual a few weeks ago before she passed. His father saw him officiate down in Des Moines last season.
After all of the seasons of officiating, Baxter has seen a good number of different events. The next thing he wants to see is the state of Iowa sanction girls' wrestling.
"I think they are moving in that direction. They are smart about it and taking their time and making sure things are right," Baxter said. "This is a sport for everybody. I've never been the biggest supporter of girls wrestling guys for lots of reasons but if we get girls to have their sport, I can envision if that does happen and it gets organized, girls wrestling on one mat and boys dualing the same team on the other mat and combine the scores. Wouldn't that be cool?"