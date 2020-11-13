Bouwers, Lohr and Downs all make IATC Elite All-State list

SIOUX CITY — North High School's Jaysen Bouwers and Will Lohr both made the Iowa Association of Track Coaches Elite All-State list on Friday.

The list consisted of 15 runners from around the state in all classes, from Class 1A to Class 4A.

Bouwers and Lohr were consistently the top-two runners for the Stars all season. They were both ranked very highly in Class 4A. The Stars duo also helped lead North to a state team championship last month in Fort Dodge.

Bouwers won the state individual title with a time of with a 5,000-meter time of 15 minutes, 31.20 seconds, beating Dubuque Hempstead senior Ryan Winger’s 15:45.

Bouwers had the second-fastest time out of any runner at state at the end of October. His 15:31 only trailed Nate Mueller of Adel-DeSoto-Minburn.

Mueller's time was 3 seconds faster than Bouwers. Mueller signed this week with Iowa State's cross country and track squad.

Lohr wasn't too far behind, as the Stars junior finished in fourth place with a time of 16 minutes flat.

Both Bouwers and Lohr were also listed onto the Class 4A All-State team.