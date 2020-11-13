Bouwers, Lohr and Downs all make IATC Elite All-State list

SIOUX CITY — North High School's Jaysen Bouwers and Will Lohr both made the Iowa Association of Track Coaches Elite All-State list on Friday.
The list consisted of 15 runners from around the state in all classes, from Class 1A to Class 4A.
Bouwers and Lohr were consistently the top-two runners for the Stars all season. They were both ranked very highly in Class 4A. The Stars duo also helped lead North to a state team championship last month in Fort Dodge.
Bouwers won the state individual title with a time of with a 5,000-meter time of 15 minutes, 31.20 seconds, beating Dubuque Hempstead senior Ryan Winger’s 15:45.
Bouwers had the second-fastest time out of any runner at state at the end of October. His 15:31 only trailed Nate Mueller of Adel-DeSoto-Minburn.
Mueller's time was 3 seconds faster than Bouwers. Mueller signed this week with Iowa State's cross country and track squad.
Lohr wasn't too far behind, as the Stars junior finished in fourth place with a time of 16 minutes flat.
Both Bouwers and Lohr were also listed onto the Class 4A All-State team.
West Sioux senior Deven Henry was named on the Class 2A all-state team. The Falcons senior closed out his cross country career with a 13th-place time of 17:22.
Bouwers and Lohr weren't the only two city runners to make the Elite team. On the girls side, East junior Kaia Downs made the list, as she finished with the fifth-fastest time out of the state XC runners.
Downs' time, which got her third in the Class 4A meet, was 18:20. Downs became the second East runner to get two top-10 finishes during their high school careers. Shelby Houlihan was the other.
The Siouxland area had three other runners make it to all-state. In Class 3A, Bishop Heelan's Brooklyn Stanley and MOC-Floyd Valley's Emily Haverdink made the cut.
Stanley was 14th with a time of 19:44, while Haverdink was 15th at the state meet (19:47).
Cherokee's Kyrstin Agnitsch finished in 11th place in the Class 2A meet, only being 3 seconds shy of breaking the 20-minute mark.
