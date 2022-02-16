Sioux City East High School boys bowling team qualifies for state

DES MOINES — The East High School boys bowling team is headed to the state meet.

On Tuesday, the Black Raiders finished second with a team score of 3,026 off of 15 Baker games.

The Black Raiders’ Top 2 games in that round came in game Nos. 9 and 13. In Game 9, the Black Raiders bowled a 290 while scoring a 269 in Game 13.

In the individual round, two Black Raiders bowled a combined score over 600. Senior Josiah Thompson had a score of 628 while junior Brenden Lewis recorded a 601.

North senior Ashton Harris placed third individually with a combined score of 691. He gradually built up his score. In his first game, Harris had a 207, then finished up in his final two games of 238 and 246.

North’s Baker score was 3,004. That gave it a third-place score.

Sioux Central placed eighth at 2,312.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy won the meet with 3,058.

Des Moines girls meet: North placed fifth with a team score of 1,973 while East was seventh at 1,832.

During the individual round, Black Raiders sophomore Emma Schmidt scored 414. Her highest-scoring game came in Game 2 (197).

North senior Sam Sonier led the Stars with a score of 510. She closed out the individual round with a Game 3 score of 203.

Le Mars girls meet: The Le Mars High School girls bowling team won its home state-qualifying meet, collecting a score of 2,766.

The Bulldogs are headed to another state tournament, missing the event just twice since 2007.

The Bulldogs defeated Denison-Schleswig, which scored 2,563. They had five girls bowl in the Top 10.

Natalie Vanderloo led the Bulldogs with a second-place score of 619. Bailey Gill was fourth at 594, Kaitelin Konz sixth (557), Trinity Brunsting seventh (555) and Emily Peters was eighth at 524.

MMCRU was third (2,494), Sioux Central fourth (2,083) and West was seventh at 1,787.

Le Mars boys meet: The Monarchs won the district title by recording a Baker score of 3,164. Each of those last four games were above 200.

They beat MMCRU’s score of 3,032.

Monarchs senior Trey Brotherton won the district title with a three-game individual score of 764. Brotherton’s Game 3 score was 280.

Bulldogs senior Zach Dempster was second with 728, while Kyle Segebart and Blake Polzin of D-S were third and fourth, both bowling collective scores of 655.

Council Bluffs boys meet: No individuals or teams advanced, but OABCIG placed third in the Baker round with 2,444.

Jackson Godbersen led the Falcons with 508, while Sergeant Bluff-Luton freshman Hunter Echter led his team with 485.

Council Bluffs girls meet: The Falcons were fourth (2,155) while the Warriors were sixth with a Baker score of 1,804.

Jade Wilcox led OABCIG’s individual scorers at 466.

Warriors senior Abby Polley led her squad with a score of 519.

