Wayne repeats as Nebraska high school girls state bowling champion

LINCOLN — Wayne became the first girls state bowling champion last year in the sport's first season of varsity competition.

Tuesday night, the Blue Devils became the first team to repeat.

​Wayne swept the best-of-five series 3-0 against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in the final at Sun Valley Lanes. The Blue Devils won by scores of 194-162, 161-137 and 156-129.

"This one feels doubly nice," coach Josh Johnson said. "There are a lot of really great schools here and sometimes I didn't know where we stood until the last ball."

Wayne, which defeated the Bulldogs twice during the regular season, made it three in a row when it counted most.

"We're only about an hour away," Johnson said. "We know them pretty well."

The Blue Devils have three seniors on their roster, including anchor Jamie Janke. She helped the team repeat despite bowling this season on a torn meniscus, an injury she suffered in September.

"I'm going to have my knee scoped Monday," she said. "It hurts but ibuprofen is a girls best friend."

Other members of the winning team were Jersi Jensen, Brianna Nissen, Riley Haaschke, Lindsay Niemann, Catherine Rutenbeck and Joslyn Johnson.

​Wayne needed a double in the 10th frame from Janke, finally pulling away for a 194-162 win. The Blue Devils then went up 2-0 with the help of a Janke strike and spare to win 161-137.

Six open frames cost the Bulldogs in the third game. The highlight was the conversion of a 4-7-10 split by senior Paige Nolan.

Niemann had Wayne's only strike in Game 3 but the Blue Devils added six spares. Janke, who carries a team-high 185 average, finished off the victory with a spare and strike in the 10th.

"The singles competition didn't go very well for me," Janke said. "But I'm all about the team so this is a great way to go out as a senior."

