Boyden-Hull advances to Class 2A semifinals with defensive win

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Boyden-Hull High School boys basketball team started out its state tournament run with a strong statement win on Monday night.
The Comets, seeded No. 1 in the Class 2A IHSAA field, defeated Woodward-Granger 57-26 at Wells Fargo Arena, holding the Hawks to 20 percent shooting throughout the game.
By the time the first quarter ended, B-H led 18-7, then it held Woodward-Granger to four second-quarter points.
The Comets dominated on the glass, too. They had 46 rebounds while the Hawks only had 17.
You have free articles remaining.
Boyden-Hull, however, didn't shoot as solidly as it has in past games. The Comets were 21-for-44, good for 47 percent, but in the second quarter, they were 1 of 10 from the floor.
Keyton Moser recorded a double-double for Boyden-Hull, as he had 17 points and 14 rebounds.
Andrew Frick had 11 points on five made shots.
It's not a state record for fewest points in a game, however. That record belongs to Clarinda, as the Cardinals were held to 22 points during a game in the 2004 tournament.
Nick Buch, who came off the bench, led Woodward-Granger with eight points. The Hawks did not have a player who scored in double figures.