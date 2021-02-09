Boyden-Hull boys basketball builds confidence en route to 20-0 record before postseason

HULL, Iowa — As the regular season winds to a close, Iowa’s defending Class 2A state boys basketball champions don’t look like they want to relinquish their title any time soon.
Boyden-Hull polished off MOC-Floyd Valley 63-43 here Tuesday night for its 20th win against no losses this season.
Dating back to last season, the Comets have won 27 games in a row, a remarkable feat considering they play in one of the toughest conferences in the state.
“We just work really well together as a team and we have great team chemistry,” junior all-stater Tanner Te Slaa said. “We just love being around each other and that helps us play together, have fun and go out there and play well.
“It’s important for us to keep our focus and work hard day in and day out. Just try to do the best we can to keep the win streak alive and win the games down the stretch.”
Te Slaa, a multi-talented 6-4 performer, forms a potent one-two offensive tandem with senior Marcus Kelderman.
The two combined for 41 points, with Te Slaa scoring 22 points and Kelderman 19. Te Slaa ranks seventh in Class 2A with a 21.3 average, while Kelderman contributes just under 18 points per contest.
Throw in some consumate role players and you have the makings of a juggernaut, which is what veteran Coach Bill Francis is in charge of right now.
“I’m really happy how we’ve been playing defense, especially since Christmas,” Francis said. “You could see that tonight. We made some shots but really didn’t click offensively all night.
“But our defense came out and played hard and gave us time and we finally started to make shots and extended the lead. But I’m so happy with how hard the kids are playing.”
Francis has guided the Comets to four state championships, so he knows how hard it is to try and repeat.
“With this group of kids, it’s not that hard, they love to play the game,” Francis said. “When we get done with practice I have to kick them out of the gym because they want to stay around.
“Did we think we were going to win all of them? No. With our conference you don’t think that’s going to happen, but these kids just love to play and play hard. We talk all the time that you’re going to get everybody’s best shot and the kids have been answering the bell every night.”
Boyden-Hull is 17-0 in the always rugged Siouxland Conference. The Comets have one regular season game remaining against Sibley-Ocheyedan Friday before beginning tournament play against either Hinton or West Sioux on Feb. 18.
“We’re excited, I think we’re focused and ready to go,” Te Slaa said.
The game was tied 10-10 early in the second quarter before Boyden-Hull went on a 10-0 run. The Comets were in control from there, taking a 31-18 halftime cushion.
Kelderman made 6 of 7 shots in the second half. Dylan Francis — the coach’s son — drained two of his three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
It’s been a difficult season for traditional Siouxland power MOC-Floyd Valley, which slipped to 7-13 overall and 7-10 in the conference.
Longtime coach Loren De Jong, however, has seen enough basketball to know what makes a team like Boyden-Hull click.
“Honestly, I think the key to their team is Tanner Te Slaa’s defense,” De Jong said. “I don’t know how you prepare for that. He’s always tipping balls and on the ball and always reading off the ball. He’s so disruptive on defense.
“We got good looks and the shooters we wanted, but they didn’t fall. Boyden-Hull is going to have their runs, so when we didn’t capitalize on that we knew it was going to be an uphill battle.”
Ayden Klein came off the bench to tally 15 points for the Dutch. But they were limited to single digits in the first three quarters.
Boyden-Hull's last loss came to Sheldon on Feb. 11, 2020 in the next-to-last regular season game. The Comets won their regular season finale, then posted six tournament wins, capped by a 64-51 triumph over North Linn in the 2A championship game.