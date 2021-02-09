Boyden-Hull boys basketball builds confidence en route to 20-0 record before postseason

“I’m really happy how we’ve been playing defense, especially since Christmas,” Francis said. “You could see that tonight. We made some shots but really didn’t click offensively all night.

“But our defense came out and played hard and gave us time and we finally started to make shots and extended the lead. But I’m so happy with how hard the kids are playing.”

Francis has guided the Comets to four state championships, so he knows how hard it is to try and repeat.

“With this group of kids, it’s not that hard, they love to play the game,” Francis said. “When we get done with practice I have to kick them out of the gym because they want to stay around.

“Did we think we were going to win all of them? No. With our conference you don’t think that’s going to happen, but these kids just love to play and play hard. We talk all the time that you’re going to get everybody’s best shot and the kids have been answering the bell every night.”

Boyden-Hull is 17-0 in the always rugged Siouxland Conference. The Comets have one regular season game remaining against Sibley-Ocheyedan Friday before beginning tournament play against either Hinton or West Sioux on Feb. 18.