DES MOINES | Balance is what took Boyden-Hull to the state boys basketball tournament and the same could carry this strong, traditional Northwest Iowa program to a Class 2A championship.
Coach Bill Francis’ third-seeded Comets were attacking offensively and defensively from many angles as Wednesday night’s semifinal versus No. 2 South Hamilton progressed at Wells Fargo Arena. For example, in the third quarter, the Siouxland Conference champions featured five different scorers and several contributors either on the rebound or forcing a turnover.
The trend continued in the fourth quarter with five Comets contributing offense. However, 6-foot-1 junior Keyton Moser collected the most, scoring seven of his team-high 19 points during a 62-59 thriller.
“I’m so happy to be one of the big parts tonight,” said Moser. “I mean, it could be anybody. The last game, it was Beau (De Jongh), but this game, it was me. Really, we can have anybody go off on any given night because we’re all good scorers.
“(Balance) is important because they never know who’s your best player. One night it could be me, one night it could be Beau, one night it could be Spencer (Te Slaa). They can’t pick one person to guard because all of us can do just the same.”
During an exciting contest that included eight lead changes and 10 ties, De Jongh posted his first double-double of the season, providing 11 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. Spencer Te Slaa added 10 points while starter Brett Van Der Wilt and reserve Josh Heitritter each tallied eight points for a team which overcame 21 turnovers and 13 of 26 free throw shooting, yet still posted a 39-27 advantage on the boards behind a balanced effort that included at least four from three players.
Boyden-Hull will take a 24-2 record into the program’s eighth championship game, which will start at 4:10 p.m. Friday. Of course, it’s the first 2A state final under the direction of Coach Bill Francis, who guided the Comets to 1A titles in 2003, 2012 and 2013.
“(Balance) is the way we like to play the game,” said Francis, who collected his 445th career victory. “Keyton didn’t have a good game in the first round, but he stepped up and played great tonight. These kids, they just love to play together. They do such a good job of playing with each other.
“You can see it, especially on the defensive end. They work together as one unit. That’s what won this. Twenty-one turnovers and shooting 50 percent from the free throw line, you shouldn’t win this game. But we buckled down as a group and played defense like crazy.”
Morningside College recruit Conner Hill scored 29 points for South Hamilton (22-2), but was held to nine in the second half. Three of his teammates entered with double-figure scoring averages, but each were held to single digits.
Hill had forced a seventh lead change on a three-point basket with 6:41 left the game to give the Heart of Iowa Conference champions a 49-46 lead, but Moser’s three-pointer about a minute later forced a tie and launched an 11-2 run for the Comets, who took a 57-51 lead on a pair of De Jongh free throws with 2:37 left.
Facing its biggest deficit of the game, South Hamilton pulled within 60-59 on Logan Peters’ trey with 53 ticks left. Moser and reserve Andrew Frick combined on 2 of 4 free throw shooting the rest of the way and Spencer Te Slaa grabbed a defensive rebound on Hill’s three-point miss as time expired.
“They’re a good team that wanted it more than we did,” said Hill. “This is the first time we got outrebounded all year. All of those 50-50 balls, all the little things, we just weren’t on our game tonight. Boyden-Hull came out here ready to go and they got the win tonight.”
