Boyden-Hull dominates Lawton-Bronson to win 2A region final

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Two nights before the Class 2A region final against Lawton-Bronson, the Boyden-Hull volleyball team learned it needed to play a complete match from start to finish.
The 2A No. 4-ranked Comets faced Hinton in the 2A region semifinal on Monday and it was a Blackhawk team that they had handled easily twice in the regular season. And Boyden-Hull took care of business in the first two sets in the semifinal.
But Hinton took the third set against the Comets and almost forced a fifth set before Boyden-Hull won 32-30, allowing the Comets to advance to Wednesday's region final at Orange City.
While Lawton-Bronson won the first three points of the match, Boyden-Hull didn't leave any doubt about which team was better on Wednesday.
That was only one of two runs Lawton-Bronson put together for the match as a strong serve combined with a well-balanced attack led to a dominating 25-12, 25-6, 25-10 sweep of the Eagles.
"(Monday's match) really showed us that any team can come and play no matter what kind of record they have," Boyden-Hull senior Emma Zoet said. "We put on probably one of the better games of our season tonight. It was outstanding. We needed a game like that for us."
Boyden-Hull improves to 24-7 on the season and it's the first trip to the state tournament for the Comets since 2011. Boyden-Hull earned the No. 4 seed and faces Denver in the first round at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
"It's been a fun year. These girls are great. I learned a lot from them and I hope they learned some stuff from me and they really gelled together nicely as a team. They work hard and it's a good group," first-year Boyden-Hull coach Justine Draayer said. "The girls wanted to do better than how we played on Monday. They were determined and they wanted to show everyone that we can play a little bit better than that and they did that."
Lawton-Bronson wasn't able to handle Boyden-Hull's aggressive serves. Even when the Eagles were able to get to a serve cleanly, it usually led to a shaky first pass as Lawton-Bronson was out of system for most of the match.
The Eagles only had 14 kills in the match with half of those coming in the third set.
"All credit to Boyden-Hull, they have very aggressive, hard-driven float serves and they were very hard to serve-receive," Lawton-Bronson head coach Jeremiah Pottebaum said. "They brought a very strong serve. It was tough for our girls to pass tonight. Kept us out of system and it was just very tough."
With the loss, Lawton-Bronson ends the season with a 22-8 record.
Still, the Eagles won the regular-season Western Valley Conference title with an 8-1 record and after losing 24 matches three seasons ago and 32 combined each of the last two years, the Eagles only dropped eight matches this season.
"Given the conditions of 2020, the girls played really, really well," Pottebaum said. "There were a couple of times where we missing a couple of girls and I was gone for a little bit, but the girls played exceptionally well this season and I am proud of how they played."
Lawton-Bronson is graduating senior outside hitter Kaitlyn Hennings, who led the team with 209 kills and 276 digs, senior outside hitter Cali Arens, who had a team-high 57 aces, senior setter Kendra Horsley, who had 594 assists, and senior defensive specialist Jori Feauto, who had 160 digs.
But the Eagles return sophomore outside Brooklyn Roder, who had 191 kills, sophomore Kaylee Clausen, who had 36 blocks and 93 kills, and junior Willow Fluent, who had 180 digs, along with a number of other sophomores and juniors.
"The nice thing about each year is that the girls are a year older," Pottebaum said. "Their game is usually better and it does make a difference with the experience on the court. Having some of those sophomores with experience will make a big difference for next year's squad as well."
The Eagles won the first three points of the match but then Macy Verhoef put down a kill to spark a 3-0 run to tie it at 3-3. A four-hit violation gave the Eagles its last lead of the match at 4-3 because Marissa Pottebaum got a kill and that sparked a 5-0 run for an 8-4 lead.
The Comets had three players finish with four or more kills in the first set as Pottebaum and Woelber had five each to lead the well-balanced Comet attack.
"I felt our attack was very good," Zoet said. "We were all prepared and we all knew what we had to do to get the job done. It's a very dangerous offense."
The Comets didn't letup in the second set, opening on a 6-0 run, which led to a 25-6 victory.
Sarah Boogerd helped the Comets to another quick start in the third as she had three aces during a 5-0 run. She had eight aces in the match and the Comets finished with 16 aces as team.
"The girls did a nice job of attacking and we also did a nice job of serving," Draayer said. "On our offensive points, we were definitely on tonight. We have good servers so as long as we can pinpoint our spots, we did scout some, and once we saw who was passing well and who wasn't, we tried to attack that."
The Eagles got within three at 11-8 but an 8-0 run put the Comets up 20-8 as they won the set 25-10 to advance to state.
