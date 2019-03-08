DES MOINES | During three games at Wells Fargo Arena this week, North Linn didn’t come close to the 90.3 points per game it took into the Class 2A state boys basketball tournament, a high-octane offense that topped 100 points seven times this season.
However, the defense that posted a 41.7 average certainly was intact. The No. 1-seeded Lynx outscored Boyden-Hull 18-4 in the third quarter and scored eight points off turnovers in the second half of a 60-41 2A title-game victory over the Siouxland Conference champions Friday afternoon.
“Coming into the tournament, we were the third (best) defense in 2A,” said North Linn senior guard and All-Tournament captain Jake Hilmer, who supplied 20 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and four of the squad’s 12 steals.
“People love to talk about the offense, but we have guys that can defend and will defend, as you saw. It’s really not about what style you win with down here, but finding a way to win. If it’s on the defense end like it was the last three games, that’s what it has to be. We did a great job of doing that.”
En route to claiming the program’s first state championship, North Linn (26-0) held third-seeded Boyden-Hull (24-3) without a field goal for 10 minutes in the first half after Spencer Te Slaa hit the last of his two early three-point baskets for a 6-1 advantage with 6:47 left in the first quarter.
With All-Tournament selections Beau De Jongh and Keyton Moser sporting two personal fouls and sitting on the bench, Coach Bill Francis’ squad still went on a 10-4 run in the final 3 ½ minutes of the second quarter triggered by the three-point shooting of Carter Francis and Brett Vander Wilt which trimmed a 17-8 deficit to 21-20 at halftime. However, North Linn outscored the Comets 8-0 to begin the second half and didn’t allow a basket until the third of Coach Francis’ sons to play a state final hit a basket with 3:01 left in the third quarter.
“I look at the opportunities that we gave away,” said Coach Francis, whose team, paced by Spencer Te Slaa’s 10 points, shot 33 percent after three quarters and finished the game at a more-respectable 40.5 percent.
“We talked about that. We needed to take care of the ball. We needed to capitalize on everything. We had two or three easy looks in the first quarter. We were playing well defensively that we could have opened up a sizeable lead in that first quarter. I thought we had too many turnovers in that first quarter and too many missed shots. We just looked nervous and just didn’t come to play well. The third quarter we disappointing.”
A program that has made 17 state tournament appearances and played in its eighth championship game, Boyden-Hull missed its first four third-quarter shots. Things progressively became worse as the Lynx’s Austin Miller stole an inbounds pass and Hilmer, an Upper Iowa University recruit who finished his outstanding four-year career with 2,332 points along with state-records in assists (1,106) and steals (538), threw a pass to senior classmate David Seber whose three-pointer produced a 37-22 lead.
Seber also had a steal/layup combination later in the third quarter.
“We want to cause turnovers in transition,” said Hilmer. “Looking here, they turned it over 19 times. Our goal is 18. Ultimately, the turnovers get to leak out baskets at the end of the game. That’s huge for us.”
“We had been talking about it in practice, the unpredictability of their defense,” said Te Slaa. “They always send random guys to double team. You don’t really know what’s going to happen. It was a lot of stuff that we didn’t know that was a problem.”
Te Slaa averaged 10 points and 5.1 rebounds in his first season as a starter for a program that completely turned things around after last year’s 8-15 campaign. Te Slaa and Moser (12.4 ppg), a pair of juniors, are the Comets’ lone returning starters, but the cupboard is far from bare as two of their classmates will return, maybe in starting roles, reserves Josh Heitritter and Andrew Frick along with Tanner Te Slaa, who topped the bench with a 9.1 average.
“I’m very proud of what we did,” said Francis. “We’re disappointed we didn’t win, but we’re not sad. We’re happy with our accomplishments and proud of the season we’ve had. These kids … they sat in the stands when won the 2012 and 2013 championships. They wanted a piece of it and they were willing to do what it takes.
“I see this group coming back and getting hungry. We’ll have a lot of kids back. Our JV was undefeated this year. I look for many years to come that Boyden-Hull basketball is coming back.”