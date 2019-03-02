HULL, Iowa | The first thing Bill Francis notices about Boyden-Hull’s first-ever Class 2A state boys basketball appearance is the depth of the tournament field.
“There are quality teams seeded first to eighth,” said the Comets’ 18th-year head coach, who will take his ninth team to Des Moines, a third-seeded squad that risks a 22-2 record into Monday’s first-round matchup against sixth-seeded Iowa City Regina (20-2), a game that will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena.
“In Class 1A, you don’t have that depth of really high-achieving teams. The depth in the 2A field is amazing. From one to eight, there are no weak teams in it. It shows with Rock Valley seeded seventh and we know how good they are.”
Boyden-Hull’s 17 state appearances tops the 2A field, one more than Regina and three more than its Siouxland Conference neighbor 9.7 miles to the northwest, Rock Valley. While the Siouxland has sent two teams to state in different classes 13 times since 1987 (three in 1995), it’s the first time there have been two league teams in the 2A field, although the Siouxland was represented in the 1A meet by two teams in 2000 when Boyden-Hull took second and Rock Valley was fourth.
Francis, who last guided Boyden-Hull to state in 2013 (the year it won a second straight Class 1A state title), considers how hard his team has worked as a strength.
All five starters, topped by current scoring leader Beau De Jongh (14.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg), are back from last year’s squad that suffered an uncharacteristic 8-15 season. The Comets completely turned things around this season, forming a unit that not only won the Siouxland Conference, they led the league with a 69.4 scoring average.
“One of their strong points is how hard this group works, whether it’s defense, rebounding, just doing all the little things it takes,” said Francis. “They do not shy from hard work. For those people who work hard, luck seems to find them.
“I’m amazed how hard they’ve worked, from the first day until now. We started late because of football, which is a great thing, but from day one, they were in tune. They are a coachable group. They go at it as hard as they can. If you have a bunch of hard-working kids, what you can accomplish is endless, if you come to practices and games working hard every night.”
De Jongh, a 6-foot-3 senior forward, is shooting a team-best 55.9 percent from the field and is one of three starters with double-figure scoring averages. Keaton Moser, a 6-1 junior guard, is a 50 percent shooter with averages of 12.2 points and 5.5 rebounds, while 6-3 junior forward Spencer Te Slaa averages 10.2 points and 5.2 boards.
Te Slaa is one of three Comets shooting better than 40 percent from three-point field goal range, converting 32 of 68 for 47.1 percent. Six-foot senior Carter Francis (6.8 ppg, 72 assists), one of three sons who have started for their dad, has canned 26 of 65 for 40 percent while off the bench, 5-11 junior guard Andrew Frick (6.0 ppg) has made 12 of 29 for 41.4 percent.
Another reserve, 6-3 freshman guard Tanner Te Slaa (9.8 ppg), is also decent from beyond the arc, converting 26 of 69 for 37.7 percent. The Comets’ rotation also includes a starter in 5-10 senior guard Brett Vander Wilt (3.3 ppg) and a reserve in 6-3 junior Josh Heitritter (4.6 ppg).
Francis (443 career wins) prefers the balance.
“It’s been that way over the years,” he said. “It’s our tradition. It’s the way we like to play. Look a little deeper into that, we have had five or six different scoring leaders on different nights. It tells you what a great bunch of kids they are. We don’t have one who’s dominant. We all take shots. It’s a well-balanced team approach. We play well in that role.”
Masen Miller, a 6-1 junior, leads Regina with a 20.6 scoring average and has also converted 97 of 222 three-point attempts. Regina also receives double-digit scoring from 56.9 percent shooting 6-4 sophomore Ashton Cook (13.6 ppg) and 6-1 senior Bryce Barnett (11.8 ppg).
“It’ll take a team defensive effort, recognizing where their shooters and scorers are at,” said Francis. “We need to rebound well. We can’t give those scorers two, three or four opportunities. We have to make them get the tough shots, rebounds and get out in transition. That’s the primary thing we have to get done.”