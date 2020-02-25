Boyden-Hull locks down Sioux Central in district championship

SHELDON, Iowa -- When Sioux Central High School boys basketball coach Stephen Tjaden scouted Boyden-Hull last week, he got to see the Comets’ well-acclaimed defense for the first time.
Tjaden, admittedly, was impressed.
On Tuesday, Tjaden and the rest of the Rebels squad saw the Comets a second time, but more up close and personal.
The Comets kept the Rebels quiet by way of a 72-33 win at Sheldon High School, claiming the Class 2A-District 3 championship and earned a spot in Saturday’s substate game at MOC-Floyd Valley.
Boyden-Hull used its man-to-man offense, and each and every time, the Comets were right up in their defender’s face, and when the ball was passed, there was a Comets player there when the player caught the ball.
The Comets limited the Rebels to five first-quarter points, and just two in the first 7 minutes, 29 seconds. They weren’t willing to give up easy shots, and the Rebels couldn’t handle the in-your-face defense.
“I’m still trying to figure out the buzzsaw I just saw,” Tjaden said. “They’re an incredible team. Long, deep, athletic. Everything we thought they would be and more. They rotate so well defensively. There are things our guys are so used to having: Open shots, open passes and those things just get swallowed up.”
So how did the Comets stop the Rebels?
“We knew that they weren’t very good drivers,” Boyden-Hull senior Keyton Moser, who had a game-high 18 points said. “We could overplay them on the 3, because that’s what they live by. As long as we stopped their 3s, we knew we could do a good job of stopping them. We stopped them really well.”
Believe it or not, the Comets weren’t happy with how they were playing defense leading up to the district tournament.
According to Moser, the Comets were relying too much on their helpside defense. They were overplaying the good shooters too much, which allowed other opponents to cut and slash toward the basket.
“We’d be scrambling, then we wouldn’t be in good position,” Moser said. “We worked on being in position at all times, and stop their drive. We practice man defense pretty much the whole practice every day. We have a few switch-ups to zone, but it’s mostly man defense and getting after it.”
“I’d say (this defensive performance) and the one against Sheldon were really great,” Moser said. “It was incredibly fun. We scored 72 points but it felt like we were getting 100.”
Moser was having a big impact offensively, too.
The 6-foot-1 senior can make a shot anywhere on the floor, but he chose to attack the Sioux Central bigs, even though they had more size on him.
Moser had 12 points at the half, allowing him to extend the Comets’ lead. The Comets were ahead 35-16 at halftime.
“We kept going at it,” Moser said. “We knew we could drive. We knew they liked to play tight defense. We knew we could get cutters going back and forth and we knew we could run the floor and get fastbreak layups on that.”
The Comets had three other players with double-digit points: Andrew Frick and Marcus Kelderman with 13 and Tanner Te Slaa scored 10.
Boyden-Hull’s next game is Saturday against West Lyon in Orange City. West Lyon beat Okoboji 68-63. The Comets beat West Lyon 82-43 on Dec. 13.
The Rebels, meanwhile, end their season with a 14-10 record. Many fans in Sioux Central thought this would be a rebuilding year, but Tjaden is eager for next season.
“We came into this year losing our top six guys from last season’s state tournament team … to win 14 games to finish the top half of a very good league, to make it to the district final with a fairly young rotation, I think these guys gave everything they could this year,” Tjaden said. “We’re happy overall.”
Freshman Jacob Hargens led with nine points.