Boyden-Hull locks down Sioux Central in district championship

So how did the Comets stop the Rebels?

“We knew that they weren’t very good drivers,” Boyden-Hull senior Keyton Moser, who had a game-high 18 points said. “We could overplay them on the 3, because that’s what they live by. As long as we stopped their 3s, we knew we could do a good job of stopping them. We stopped them really well.”

Believe it or not, the Comets weren’t happy with how they were playing defense leading up to the district tournament.

According to Moser, the Comets were relying too much on their helpside defense. They were overplaying the good shooters too much, which allowed other opponents to cut and slash toward the basket.

“We’d be scrambling, then we wouldn’t be in good position,” Moser said. “We worked on being in position at all times, and stop their drive. We practice man defense pretty much the whole practice every day. We have a few switch-ups to zone, but it’s mostly man defense and getting after it.”

“I’d say (this defensive performance) and the one against Sheldon were really great,” Moser said. “It was incredibly fun. We scored 72 points but it felt like we were getting 100.”

Moser was having a big impact offensively, too.