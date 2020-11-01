Boyden-Hull makes first trip to state since 2011

Boyden-Hull had a chance to return to Cedar Rapids for the third time in the program's history last season.

The Comets had 25 victories and won the Siouxland Conference with a 9-0 record. Plus Boyden-Hull had one of the top all-around players in Northwest Iowa with Brooke Zylstra, who had 319 kills on a .240 hitting percentage and 219 digs.

But Western Christian denied Boyden-Hull a trip to the U.S. Cellular Center in 2019, meaning the Comets had to regroup in 2020 without their best player and a new coach.

Assistant coach and Boyden-Hull graduate Justine Draayer took over the program and while Zylstra is now on the Northwestern College women's basketball team, the Comets still had plenty of key contributors back from last season.

Even without Zylstra, the Comets have a well-balanced offense, a good back row and quality serving. Draayer helped piece that all together for another 20-plus win season.

That allowed Boyden-Hull (24-7) to remain in the top-five in the rankings in Class 2A all season and the Comets rolled through the regionals, sweeping Lawton-Bronson in the region final as the Comets advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 2011.