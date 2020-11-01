Boyden-Hull makes first trip to state since 2011

Boyden-Hull had a chance to return to Cedar Rapids for the third time in the program's history last season.
The Comets had 25 victories and won the Siouxland Conference with a 9-0 record. Plus Boyden-Hull had one of the top all-around players in Northwest Iowa with Brooke Zylstra, who had 319 kills on a .240 hitting percentage and 219 digs.
But Western Christian denied Boyden-Hull a trip to the U.S. Cellular Center in 2019, meaning the Comets had to regroup in 2020 without their best player and a new coach.
Assistant coach and Boyden-Hull graduate Justine Draayer took over the program and while Zylstra is now on the Northwestern College women's basketball team, the Comets still had plenty of key contributors back from last season.
Even without Zylstra, the Comets have a well-balanced offense, a good back row and quality serving. Draayer helped piece that all together for another 20-plus win season.
That allowed Boyden-Hull (24-7) to remain in the top-five in the rankings in Class 2A all season and the Comets rolled through the regionals, sweeping Lawton-Bronson in the region final as the Comets advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 2011.
"I attribute a lot of this to how well the girls played so well last year," said Draayer, who was an assistant on the 2011 state tournament team. "We probably wouldn't have gotten where we are without a good season last year. That was good. These girls, this is what we've got this year and we used it to our benefit. We lost such a good player but we've had other people that have stepped up and filled the holes, which is nice."
The Comets did encounter a bit of a rough patch this season that also proved just how well they play as a unit.
After a 7-0 start to the season, Boyden-Hull went to the Sioux County tournament at MOC-Floyd Valley, which also included Unity Christian, MOC-Floyd Valley, Sioux Center, Western Christian and Sioux Falls Christian. Western Christian and Sioux Falls Christian are defending state champions and the other three schools are all ranked.
Boyden-Hull was missing right-side hitter/defensive specialist Emma Zoet that weekend so Draayer moved libero Sarah Boogerd to that spot.
While the Comets were competitive, winning a set in all but one of their matches, they still went 0-5.
"We were playing at such a hard tournament with a different lineup and I am proud of how we played. We didn't do too bad," Draayer said. "Emma does a nice job of serving and in the back row and as a blocker. It hurt to lose those matches but we built back up and it's been good. We've been playing together since."
Ever since the Sioux County tournament, Boyden-Hull has only lost two matches since - the championship match to Western Christian at the Wolfpack's own tournament and a regular-season match against MOC-Floyd Valley.
The Comets are 17-2 since and they open Class 2A state tournament play as the No. 4 seed against fifth-seeded Denver (33-5).
"I think we are playing really well and we've played pretty consistent all year," Drayer said. "I think all of the reps and all of the time together is really showing."
The Comets are strong in all three phases of the game - serving, serve-receive and their attack.
Boyden-Hull has a serve efficiency of 92.6 percent with 168 aces.
Boogerd leads the team with 47 aces, Macy Verhoef has 34 and Jewel Bergstrom has 31.
"We have a really well-balanced serving lineup," Draayer said. "We have tough servers who have floaters and knuckleballs that drive and we are really good at putting the ball at certain spots. That's key."
Boogerd, a junior, leads the team with 331 digs and she is one of five players with more than 150 digs. Ellie Woelber has 205 digs, Verhoef and Zoet each have 188 digs and Bergstrom has 173.
The quality first pass has helped lead to a .203 hitting percentage as a team.
Three players have more than 200 kills, led by junior Marissa Pottebaum's 215 kills. She also has 85 total blocks. Verhoef follows with 207 kills and senior Leah Rozeboom has 202 kills. Woelber adds 168 kills.
"That's one of our benefits, we have all four girls that I know can put down a hit when we need it," Draayer said. "We are well-balanced."
Bergstrom has done a good job of figuring out where to go with the ball, too, as the junior setter has 735 assists, the eighth-most in 2A. All seven setters in front of her have played more matches.
"Jewel is a smart setter. Not only is she a good setter but she's a good player," Draayer said. "She doesn't hurt me defensively and even if it's not the greatest pass, she puts up a good set. She's very scrappy and is a good blocker."
