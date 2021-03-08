Boyden-Hull overcomes slow start to beat South Central Calhoun

The Boyden-Hull High School boys basketball team overcame an early scare on Monday, and advanced to the Class 2A semifinals with a 74-49 win over eighth-seeded South Central Calhoun at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

The Titans led by as many as nine points in the first quarter, and wanted to follow Montezuma’s lead as the only other school to upset a highly-seeded team in a state quarterfinal.

Brennan Holder and Eli Wheelock connected on back-to-back 3-pointers and that gave the Titans a 17-8 lead with 2 minutes, 15 seconds left in the first quarter.

Comets coach Bill Francis wasn’t afraid, and he didn’t call timeout right away. The longtime Comets coach did use a timeout to pause the game with 1:21 left in the quarter, and that’s where they started to turn the corner.

When the players got to the bench during that timeout, Francis noticed that the players just looked a little tight. After all, the Comets are the No. 1 seed and if they lost, their season and a chance at another state championship would end.