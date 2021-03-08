Boyden-Hull overcomes slow start to beat South Central Calhoun

The Boyden-Hull High School boys basketball team overcame an early scare on Monday, and advanced to the Class 2A semifinals with a 74-49 win over eighth-seeded South Central Calhoun at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
The Titans led by as many as nine points in the first quarter, and wanted to follow Montezuma’s lead as the only other school to upset a highly-seeded team in a state quarterfinal.
Brennan Holder and Eli Wheelock connected on back-to-back 3-pointers and that gave the Titans a 17-8 lead with 2 minutes, 15 seconds left in the first quarter.
Comets coach Bill Francis wasn’t afraid, and he didn’t call timeout right away. The longtime Comets coach did use a timeout to pause the game with 1:21 left in the quarter, and that’s where they started to turn the corner.
When the players got to the bench during that timeout, Francis noticed that the players just looked a little tight. After all, the Comets are the No. 1 seed and if they lost, their season and a chance at another state championship would end.
“I just told them to stay the course,” Francis said on Monday night. “We played a little tight and we needed to relax a little bit. We needed to keep getting to the shooters and apply some pressure. We talked about that if you let them stand and shoot, they're going to make shots. They made some early. We told them to move their feet and make them uncomfortable.
“They came into the huddle and listened,” Francis said. “It’s not just on one guy. It’s on everybody. They encouraged each other. It’s a group thing.”
Tanner Te Slaa started play off after that timeout with a jump shot, and then Te Slaa — along with senior Marcus Kelderman, who led the Comets with 27 points — scored on back-to-back fastbreak layups that brought the Comets back to a 17-16 deficit at the end of the first quarter.
Bryan Zylstra opened up the second quarter with a jump shot in the paint, and that gave Boyden-Hull its first lead of the evening.
The Titans went on a 5-0 run to lead again by four points, but that only lasted for 50 seconds.
Kelderman hit a layup with 4:41 left in the first half to put the Comets up for good, and 25-22 at the time.
Boyden-Hull built its lead to eight in the first half, and that came after two made free throws by Kelderman.
The Comets led 33-26 at the half.
The second half is where the Comets really turned up the heat on the Titans, especially during the fourth quarter.
The Comets jumped out to a 13-2 run during the fourth quarter, and led by 23 points with 3:28 left to go in the game.
In that stretch, Boyden-Hull’s defense didn’t allow South Central Calhoun to score a field goal.
Te Slaa scored seven of the 13 points during that stretch, while Kelderman and Drew Van Roekel chipped in during the rally as well.
The Comets shot 50 percent from the floor during the second half while they held the Titans to 34 percent.
The Comets hope to learn from that slow start, as the competition will be only more challenging from here.
The Comets will play Aplington-Parkersburg, which defeated Van Meter 68-41 late Monday night.
Tha game will be held on Thursday, time yet to be determined.