Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley beats North, South Sioux wrestling

SOUTH SIOUX -- Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley made the trek south and picked up two wins, beating North 49-18 and defeating South Sioux 47-27.

South Sioux did beat North 59-24.

In the Nighthawks win over South Sioux, Gabino Vargas (113 pounds), Jaxson Rozeboom (145), Isaac Van Beek (160), Casey Pick (195) and Jesus Garcia (285) all won by fall and Julian Reyes-Palma (126) and Logan Siebrecht (132) had back-to-back major decisions.

For South Sioux in the loss, Nicholas Rogge (120), Mohamed Siidow (138) and Nicholas Limon (182) all won by fall.

The Nighthawks scored the first 15 points against North as Vargas and Reyes-Palma each had pins. Rozeboom, Jacob Van Der Brink (170) and Pick all won by fall for the Nighthawks.

North got pins from Logan Williams (132), Chance Cruz (138) and Desmond Grace (160) in the loss.

In South Sioux's win over North, Helmer Garcia (126), Siidow, Caleb Berg (145), Caleb Kriens (170), Limon, Kolyn Touney (195) and Mwamba Ngeleka (285) all won by fall and Rogge won by tech fall.

North got pins from Williams, Cameron Sorensen (152) and Raul Gomez (113) all won by fall.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0