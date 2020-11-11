Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley leans on stellar defense for semifinal run

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's defense is playing at a different level right now.
The Nighthawks defense has been solid all season with the only slip-up coming in the third week of the season in a 42-35 loss to Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Since then, Bishop Heelan was the only team to score at least 20 points against the Nighthawks and a good portion of those points came late with the game already well in hand.
The Nighthawks have stepped it up a notch in the playoffs, though. After holding Storm Lake scoreless, BH/RV only allowed seven points and 134 total yards in the next round against six win Spencer.
Last week was the Nighthawks' toughest challenge against previously undefeated Webster City. BH/RV held the Lynx single-wing ground game to a season-low 119 yards rushing in the 23-14 victory.
Once again, the Nighthawks will be leaning on their defense when they face Harlan in a Class 3A state semifinal at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
It's the fourth trip to the UNI-Dome in the past five seasons for the Nighthawks.
"I am so proud of those guys. They've really answered the last three weeks. This week is no different," BH/RV coach Cory Brandt said. "They are playing outstanding and executing at an extremely high level, all the way around. To go along with that, my coaching staff is coaching incredibly well. They put kids in spots and I've enjoyed them making plays."
The Nighthawks aren't just good at stopping offense, they also get them to turn the ball over.
On the season, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley has recovered 20 fumbles and it's a team effort. Eleven players have recovered at least one fumble and six have two or more fumble recoveries. Cade Fisher leads the team with four fumble recoveries and Joe Sanchez has three.
Brandt said it's not just circumstance, it's a mindset that the team has to force fumbles.
"We've talked about it a lot and practiced it. We continue to preach get after the football and create those turnovers. A majority have been forced," Brandt said. "The number one thing we want to do, create fumbles, create turnovers and it's something that's incredibly important. We've always emphasized it but it doesn't always get done.
"These guys have taken it to heart and those are huge game-changers in the grand scheme of things."
The Nighthawks also have 11 interceptions by seven different players.
Landyn Van Kekerix, Caleb Kats, Dawson Van Beek and Cole Huyser each have two picks and Brock Fisher, Bryson Van Grootheest and Jaxon Rozeboom each have one.
Now BH/RV has to force some turnovers against a well-balanced Harlan team.
The Cyclones have passed for 2,232 yards and 21 touchdowns and have rushed for 1,472 yards and 20 scores. Harlan has yet to be held under 21 points this season.
"They are really good and they are incredibly young. It's scary," Brandt said. "This is just another well-rounded football team. No weak spots in it. It's another Harlan team. We just have to get after them. They are an outstanding program."
Harlan's offense is led by sophomore quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer, who has passed for 2,164 yards and 20 touchdowns but he has thrown 11 interceptions.
His top target has been Connor Frame, who has 39 receptions for 885 yards and 12 touchdowns. Aidan Hall has 24 receptions for 639 yards and Joey Moser has 27 receptions for 386 yards.
Brenden Bartley has 549 yards rushing and seven touchdowns and Mason Griffith has 460 yards on the ground.
"Their quarterback is outstanding," Brandt said. "I am so impressed with everything he does. He throws an incredible football nd they have a more complex passing scheme. They run good routes and have excellent receivers. When they come downhill at you, they can do that well. It's an offense that can be physical or finesse."
The Nighthawks' offense has also been hard to limit. The have scored at least 22 points in every week since being held to 20 combined points in the first two weeks.
Kody Noble has rushed for 1,414 yards and 19 touchdown and he has 18 receptions for 205 yards and three scores. Van Kekerix has 34 receptions for 549 yards and five scores and Van Grootheest and Huyser each have caught three scores.
Junior Caleb Kats has passed for 1,568 yards and 14 touchdowns this season and has come into his own the past few weeks.
Last week, he passed for 183 yards and connected with Van Grootheest on a 65-yard touchdown for the first score of the game against Webster City.
"I've been so proud of him. He's been excellent. he found out he was going to be the quarterback a week before the season began," Brandt said. "He has stepped up incredibly well. I am just so impressed with his learning curve. He makes mistakes and he gets frustrated and tries to get better at it. He's made some plays with his feet with his movement and made plays with his arm."
