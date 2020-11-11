Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley leans on stellar defense for semifinal run

"They are really good and they are incredibly young. It's scary," Brandt said. "This is just another well-rounded football team. No weak spots in it. It's another Harlan team. We just have to get after them. They are an outstanding program."

Harlan's offense is led by sophomore quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer, who has passed for 2,164 yards and 20 touchdowns but he has thrown 11 interceptions.

His top target has been Connor Frame, who has 39 receptions for 885 yards and 12 touchdowns. Aidan Hall has 24 receptions for 639 yards and Joey Moser has 27 receptions for 386 yards.

Brenden Bartley has 549 yards rushing and seven touchdowns and Mason Griffith has 460 yards on the ground.

"Their quarterback is outstanding," Brandt said. "I am so impressed with everything he does. He throws an incredible football nd they have a more complex passing scheme. They run good routes and have excellent receivers. When they come downhill at you, they can do that well. It's an offense that can be physical or finesse."

The Nighthawks' offense has also been hard to limit. The have scored at least 22 points in every week since being held to 20 combined points in the first two weeks.