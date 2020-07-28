Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley loses at state as Sara Friedrichsen coaches last game

FORT DODGE, Iowa -- Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley was going against a team trying to make history on Tuesday at the Class 3A state softball tournament.
The Nighthawks had to face Davenport Assumption, the No. 2 seed that has won the last three 3A titles. Another championship this season would make history as no team has ever won four straight summer state titles.
The Nighthawks had Assumption on the ropes early, putting the first two runners on, but the Knights got out of the jam and responded with five runs in the bottom of the first.
BH/RV wasn’t able to recover as Assumption cruised to a 15-0 three-inning victory at Rogers Sports Complex.
“It’s all about perspective at this point in time. We are at least here,” BH/RV coach Sara Friedrichsen said. “I am not ashamed by this. We knew it was a huge challenge, knew what we had ahead of us and the girls battled to get here.
“I give my group tons of credit. I am so proud of them. That score, in one game, does not define our season at all.”
It was the last game for Friedrichsen, who is stepping down. She has spent 14 years as the head coach of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.
Friedrichsen won her 300th game with the Nighthawks this season and finishes with 303 wins at BH/RV, which went 14-3.
In 16 seasons as a head coach, she had 343 career wins. This was the program’s fourth trip to state tournament. The Nighthawks made three straight trips to state form 2015 to 2017.
“That really hasn’t sunk in yet. I’ve been enjoying the opportunities we’ve had as a team to continue to build relationships,” Friedrichsen said. “After all, that’s what it is all about. It’s not about winning, that takes care of itself if we take care of the other things.
“If we work on fundamentals, relationships and it takes away the pressure of winning. Winning has just come to this program. It’s really a testament to the girls we’ve had that have battled and played before this group.”
The Nighthawks had a chance in the first inning when Lizzy Blum and Charli Bomgaars led off with back-to-back singles.
But a strikeout, a groundout and the runner at third getting caught in a run-down ended the threat.
The Nighthawks only had one more hit, from Emma Zoet, the rest of the game.
“It might have put a little bit of pressure on them,” Friedrichsen said. “Defensively they weren’t in some positions that they normally are. They didn’t have some things covered and I think it was first-game jitters. Then they settled down.
“Unfortunately, we gave away too many bases and you can’t do that against a really good team.”
After holding the Nighthawks scoreless in the first inning, Assumption loaded the bases with no one out in the bottom half of the frame. The Knights took advantage of five walks and an error to go along with two hits as Assumption sent 11 batters to the plate in a five-run inning.
Anna Wohlers led off the second with a double and later scored on a wild pitch for Assumption. Gracie Jevyak drove in a run and another scored on an error for an 8-0 lead. Then Assumption loaded the bases with one out and Maddie Loken sent a pitch over the centerfield fence for a grand slam for a 12-0 lead.
Assumption loaded the bases again and got run on a walk and two more on a single for a 15-0 lead in the second inning.
The Knights held the Nighthawks scoreless in the third to finish off the game.
