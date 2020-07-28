Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley loses at state as Sara Friedrichsen coaches last game

In 16 seasons as a head coach, she had 343 career wins. This was the program’s fourth trip to state tournament. The Nighthawks made three straight trips to state form 2015 to 2017.

“That really hasn’t sunk in yet. I’ve been enjoying the opportunities we’ve had as a team to continue to build relationships,” Friedrichsen said. “After all, that’s what it is all about. It’s not about winning, that takes care of itself if we take care of the other things.

“If we work on fundamentals, relationships and it takes away the pressure of winning. Winning has just come to this program. It’s really a testament to the girls we’ve had that have battled and played before this group.”

The Nighthawks had a chance in the first inning when Lizzy Blum and Charli Bomgaars led off with back-to-back singles.

But a strikeout, a groundout and the runner at third getting caught in a run-down ended the threat.

The Nighthawks only had one more hit, from Emma Zoet, the rest of the game.

“It might have put a little bit of pressure on them,” Friedrichsen said. “Defensively they weren’t in some positions that they normally are. They didn’t have some things covered and I think it was first-game jitters. Then they settled down.