Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley starts fast but Harlan controls rest of 3A semifinal

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The start of the Class 3A state semifinal went about as well as Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley could’ve hoped.
The Nighthawks forced a quick Harlan punt and then established a solid ground game for a quick lead.
It was downhill from there for the Nighthawks as most of their yardage for the rest of the game (143) came on that one drive (73-yard drive).
Harlan then only needed two plays to take the lead, a long touchdown pass and a pick-six, a lead which the Cyclones never gave up.
Harlan went on to win the 3A state semifinal 44-7 on Thursday at the UNI-Dome over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.
“Hats off to Harlan, heck of a football team. They amped it up and made some big adjustments defensively. They took those things from the first drive away,” BHRV coach Cory Brandt said. “We did respond well to that. I give Harlan a ton of credit. I am really proud of our kids, they played as hard they could. It just wasn’t our day.”
The Nighthawks also lost the turnover battle, which has been rare for them this season.
BHRV came into the game with 20 fumble recoveries and 11 interceptions.
On Thursday, the Nighthawks only came away with one turnover and that was late in the game.
BHRV had two turnovers and both turned into touchdowns for the Cyclones.
“We did something we haven’t done in a long time, turned it over and it led to scores,” Brandt said. “That’s a big part of the game. The last few weeks, we’ve ridden the turnover train and it’s been big for us. They didn’t (turn it over). Unfortunately, we had a couple of big ones and that’s what happens sometimes.
“That’s a young quarterback and he will learn from that and I guarantee no one wants to make a play more than he does.”
Harlan advances to the 3A state championship next week.
The Nighthawks, which started the season 1-2, end the season with an 8-3 record and the fourth trip to the UNI-Dome in five years.
“For these kids and who they are, I can’t even believe we are here. There was so much to overcome to get to this point,” Brandt said. “These kids were a sense of normalcy. Practicing every day, still being a team and still doing the things we used to do. Friday night crowds coming in and them giving the best for the fans.
“We had a rough start but how much these guys overcame, I am so proud of them.”
The Nighthawks forced a three-and-out and then drove 72 yards in 14 plays. Kody Noble scored on a 6-yard run for the early 7-0 lead. Noble finished with 124 yards on 28 carries.
It took about 10 seconds for Harlan to respond as Teagon Kasperbauer went deep and Aidan Hall got some separation for a 65-yard scoring strike to tie the game at 7-7 with 4:12 left in the first. Hall had five receptions for 107 yards and Kasperbauer finished with 175 yards passing.
The two teams traded punts and then on third-and-3, Caleb Kats pass was picked off by Brenden Barley. He went 25 yards for the score to put Harlan up 14-7 going into the second quarter.
The Nighthawks couldn’t generate any offense on their next two drives in the first half with a three-and-out and the other one gaining only one yard.
Harlan put together two decent drives together in the half but the Nighthawks kept the Cyclones out of the end zone both times.
Harlan drove to the Nighthawks 25 and faced third-and-1. BHRV stuffed the run on third down and on fourth, broke up a pass for a turnover on downs.
The Cyclones drove to the Nighthawk five on their next possession but BHRV stuffed the run on back-to-back plays as Harlan settled for a 20-yard field goal by Ashton Lyon for the 17-7 halftime lead.
The Nighthawks fell behind by three scores to start the second half when Hall jumped a route and picked off Kats in the first play of the third quarter. He went 27 yards for the score for a 24-7 Harlan lead.
The Nighthawks went three-and-out on the next possession and on Harlan’s first play from the BHRV 39-yard line, Kasperbauer threw a swing pass to Joey Moser. He got a couple of blocks and went down the sideline for the 39-yard score and a 31-7 lead.
BHRV did get a first down to their own 44 but the drive quickly stalled. The Cyclones then went on a nine-play, 59-yard drive and scored on a 7-yard William Kenkel run for a 38-7 lead with 3:27 left in the third.
Cole Huyser did pick off a pass to start the fourth quarter for the Nighthawks, who drove to the Harlan 43-yard line but turned the ball over on downs.
Harlan added to its score when Mason Griffith broke a tackle and took off for 29 yards for a 44-7 lead with 5:27 remaining.
