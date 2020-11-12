Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley starts fast but Harlan controls rest of 3A semifinal

BHRV had two turnovers and both turned into touchdowns for the Cyclones.

“We did something we haven’t done in a long time, turned it over and it led to scores,” Brandt said. “That’s a big part of the game. The last few weeks, we’ve ridden the turnover train and it’s been big for us. They didn’t (turn it over). Unfortunately, we had a couple of big ones and that’s what happens sometimes.

“That’s a young quarterback and he will learn from that and I guarantee no one wants to make a play more than he does.”

Harlan advances to the 3A state championship next week.

The Nighthawks, which started the season 1-2, end the season with an 8-3 record and the fourth trip to the UNI-Dome in five years.

“For these kids and who they are, I can’t even believe we are here. There was so much to overcome to get to this point,” Brandt said. “These kids were a sense of normalcy. Practicing every day, still being a team and still doing the things we used to do. Friday night crowds coming in and them giving the best for the fans.

“We had a rough start but how much these guys overcame, I am so proud of them.”