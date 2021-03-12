Boyden-Hull runs out of gas in Class 2A state championship game

DES MOINES — Leading into the championship game, Boyden-Hull High School coach Bill Francis was concerned with having a slow start come bite the Comets back in the butt.
That concern turned into a nightmare on Friday.
The Comets shot 7-for-23 during the first half, and even though the Comets caught up a couple times during the second half, they didn’t have enough energy to withstand second-seeded Western Christian.
Western Christian defeated the Comets, 56-50, and the loss by the Comets was the first in 33 games.
The Wolfpack led by as many as 11 points during the first half, and Boyden-Hull, again, needed to climb out of a hole.
“They didn’t play their best game when we needed to,” Francis said. “That’s exactly what bit us. You can’t let a team like that — how even are those teams? You let them have that run, and we had to spend so much energy catching up. After that, it’s hard to keep making plays.”
The Comets last tied Friday’s game with Western Christian with 2 minutes, 30 seconds remaining in the game, but the Wolfpack iced the game away, making 10 of 10 free throws.
The Comets had to deal with slow starts throughout the state tournament run, starting with the substate final win over OABCIG.
Then, once the Comets came to the state tournament, they ran into similar trouble.
On Monday, South Central Calhoun led by as many as nine points in the first quarter.
Brennan Holder and Eli Wheelock connected on back-to-back 3-pointers and that gave the Titans a 17-8 lead with 2 minutes, 15 seconds left in the first quarter in the state quarterfinal.
Francis called a first-quarter timeout to calm those nerves, and once Francis’ words hit the players, Tanner Te Slaa and company went on their way to beat the Titans.
Then, in the quarterfinal on Thursday, they shot 9-for-26 during the first half, and started out 3-for-10 during the first 3:35 of the game against Aplington-Parkersburg.
To add to that, Kelderman was taken to the locker room for an ankle injury. He didn’t want it to happen during a state semifinal, but the training staff got his ankle taped and returned a short time later.
Again, the Comets bounced back during the second half to clinch a top-two spot in Class 2A.
Even though the Comets couldn’t bounce back, Francis put the loss in perspective.
“Honestly, you’re thankful that it didn’t hurt you until the championship game,” Francis said. “You know, it could’ve happened against OABCIG. A good Aplington-Parkersburg team had us on the ropes. We had to come back and we got closer. This time, we didn’t get close enough at halftime.”
The Wolfpack provided some challenges for the Comets. Their length was something that they may not have seen during the regular season, even though they play in a tough Siouxland Conference.
Then, the Wolfpack forced the Comets to make two 3-pointers.
"That gets you in a hole," Francis said. "You're in a championship game, and you have their their aggressive defense that bothers you. We had quite a few open shots that we missed. When we needed to make them, we didn't."
Te Slaa led the Comets with 22 points.