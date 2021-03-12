Boyden-Hull runs out of gas in Class 2A state championship game

DES MOINES — Leading into the championship game, Boyden-Hull High School coach Bill Francis was concerned with having a slow start come bite the Comets back in the butt.

That concern turned into a nightmare on Friday.

The Comets shot 7-for-23 during the first half, and even though the Comets caught up a couple times during the second half, they didn’t have enough energy to withstand second-seeded Western Christian.

Western Christian defeated the Comets, 56-50, and the loss by the Comets was the first in 33 games.

The Wolfpack led by as many as 11 points during the first half, and Boyden-Hull, again, needed to climb out of a hole.

“They didn’t play their best game when we needed to,” Francis said. “That’s exactly what bit us. You can’t let a team like that — how even are those teams? You let them have that run, and we had to spend so much energy catching up. After that, it’s hard to keep making plays.”