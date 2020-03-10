Boyden-Hull's Andrew Frick sets the tone for Comets defense

Frick played tightly on Achenbach to start things out, and wouldn’t let Achenbach take an easy shot. Frick was all over the place, and when he’s playing well defensively, his Comets teammates feed off that and play with fearlessness on both ends of the floor.

“I just don’t like that feeling of having that weight on you after somebody hits a 3-pointer in your face,” Frick said. “There’s nothing you can really do. I put my hand up and get after them.”

Frick started discovering his love of playing defense last season. Frick played off the bench for the defending Class 2A state runner-up and came into this season knowing he was going to be the trendsetter on the defensive end.

He just wanted to ramp things up a bit more. Over the summer, Frick worked on quickness. He had to improve on moving his feet.

“I knew I had to come off the bench and pick up the tempo,” Frick said. “I knew what we had to do. I saw at practice that people were starting to slow down later in the day and I knew we had to keep the energy all the way throughout. I know I have to set an example for the defense.”

That hustle and passion for playing hard-nosed defense doesn’t go unnoticed.