Boyden-Hull's Andrew Frick sets the tone for Comets defense

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Andrew Frick made Bryce Achenbach’s night very difficult on Monday.
Frick, a Boyden-Hull High School senior, set the tone of the Comets’ defense and held Achenbach to 1 of 18 shooting in a 57-26 Comets state quarterfinal win over Woodward-Granger at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Achenbach came into Monday night leading the Hawks in scoring, 16.9 points per game and the Hawks forward was a 56.7 percent shooter.
Frick and the rest of the Comets defense held Achenbach to four points. The Hawks didn’t have a player who scored in double figures, and they scored no more than nine points in a single quarter.
Boyden-Hull held the Hawks to 10 made shots out of 48. In the first half, the Hawks were 5-for-23 and made just 2 of 12 attempts in the fourth quarter.
According to Boyden-Hull coach Bill Francis, Frick has held the responsibility of being the tone-setter on the defensive end since last season.
Francis has admired Frick's tenacity on defense, and that showed on Monday night, too.
“He runs and he doesn’t get tired,” Francis said after the Comets’ substate win on Feb. 29 over West Lyon. “He’s our leader on that end of the floor. Him and Keyton (Moser) both. Those two, they set the tone for us. We put him on their leading scorer and he takes pride in that. He loves to do it and he loves to irritate people. That fits his style of personality. He just grins and goes to work.”
Frick played tightly on Achenbach to start things out, and wouldn’t let Achenbach take an easy shot. Frick was all over the place, and when he’s playing well defensively, his Comets teammates feed off that and play with fearlessness on both ends of the floor.
“I just don’t like that feeling of having that weight on you after somebody hits a 3-pointer in your face,” Frick said. “There’s nothing you can really do. I put my hand up and get after them.”
Frick started discovering his love of playing defense last season. Frick played off the bench for the defending Class 2A state runner-up and came into this season knowing he was going to be the trendsetter on the defensive end.
He just wanted to ramp things up a bit more. Over the summer, Frick worked on quickness. He had to improve on moving his feet.
“I knew I had to come off the bench and pick up the tempo,” Frick said. “I knew what we had to do. I saw at practice that people were starting to slow down later in the day and I knew we had to keep the energy all the way throughout. I know I have to set an example for the defense.”
That hustle and passion for playing hard-nosed defense doesn’t go unnoticed.
“When he comes out and plays defense really hard, it just lets everyone know that we have to have that same intensity and energy,” Comets junior Marcus Kelderman said.
Frick also scored 11 points on Monday, and Tanner Te Slaa had 10.
As a team, the Comets realized they were getting too comfortable with their defense, and got slapped in the face with a loss at Sheldon right before the end of the regular season.
Kelderman believed the Comets should not have lost that game, but it also reminded them that they’re not a perfect team, and needed to revisit things defensively.
“We needed to stop messing around and play like we need to play,” Kelderman said. “There’s lapses in the game where we give up some open stuff, but when our intensity is there, we bring it all the time.”
The Comets also crushed Woodward-Granger on the glass, 46-17. Moser led the Comets with 17 points and 14 rebounds, and he had 12 defensive rebounds. The Hawks only had six offensive rebounds but didn’t score on a second-chance opportunity.
Francis admitted that he hadn’t seen a discrepancy like that at the state tournament, but knows that the Comets have to rebound just as well in Wednesday’s semifinal game against Camanche.
“They’re big and they rebound,” Francis said. “We’re going to be outsized. We’re going to have to battle and make sure we have to rebound.”
The Comets outscored W-G 36-16 in the paint and 17-0 in second-chance points. W-G’s only category where it beat B-H was in bench points, 10-9.