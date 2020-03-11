Boyden-Hull warms up in second half to advance to Class 2A title game

DES MOINES -- The Boyden-Hull High School boys' basketball team just needed to see some shots fall on Tuesday night at Wells Fargo Arena.
After a slow first quarter, Marcus Kelderman hit a 3-pointer midway through the second quarter and the Comets (23-3) held on to beat Camanche (22-4) in a Class 2A semifinal game 64-49.
Kelderman knew he had to step up with Tanner Te Slaa, Keyton Moser and Spencer Te Slaa all in foul trouble.
Tanner Te Slaa was charged with his fourth foul with less than 2 minutes left in the third quarter and later fouled out with 3:27 remaining in the game. He only played eight minutes in the second half.
“I knew I had to get the ball in my hands and take care of it,” Kelderman said. “That led to me making stuff happened. So, Tanner, he takes a big lead on the scoring and when he’s out, I have to do that.”
Kelderman scored a game-high 27 points in the game, and 17 of those came in the second half. Kelderman was 9-for-16 from the floor.
“He’s had games like that all throughout the year,” Comets coach Bill Francis said. “I talked to him afterward, and told him that we need to see that every night. So, a great weapon to have.”
Kelderman and the rest of the Comets discussed how they played at the half, and according to the 6-foot-1 junior, they weren’t pleased with how things transpired on the offensive end in the first 16 minutes.
“Our defense was good … I knew we had to be in it,” Kelderman said.
The first quarter was one of getting to know one another.
Both Boyden-Hull and Camanche scored a combined 11 points and from the floor, the Indians and Comet were 4-for-25.
Josh Heitritter and Kelderman were the only two Comets to score points in the first quarter.
“There was that chance that we could play well,” Kelderman said. “We liked to run fast and score a bunch. We knew our defense was still in it. We were getting good shots, we just needed them to fall.”
Fortunately for the Comets, they went on a 9-0 run early in the third quarter to give them a little bit of insurance.
Andrew Frick started off the run with a 3-pointer with 5 minutes, 24 seconds remaining in the third quarter, then Tanner Te Slaa scored the final six points of the run with four of those six being in the paint.
The Comets then closed out the third quarter on an 8-1 run in the final 57 seconds of the quarter.
Kody Noble started off that run with a layup. Kelderman ended the third quarter on six consecutive points, and at the end of the third quarter, the Comets led 45-32.
Free throws made a difference in Tuesday’s game as well. The Comets were 19-for-29 in the game, including Kelderman’s 8-for-12 night.
Camanche, meanwhile, attempted 29 free throws, but the Indians made 11.
“There wasn’t a discrepancy in the number of attempts, but in the number of makes,” Francis said. “We were clutch and made free throws. If we don’t make free throws, it turns into a tight game.”
Free throws have been a mental hurdle for the Indians. Camanche entered the state tournament as a 56.1 percent free throw shooting team.
“It’s just been something that we haven’t been able to conquer,” Camanche coach Josh Davis said. “There have been nights where we’ve shot well, and there have been nights where we left points on the board, and tonight was one of those nights.”
Boyden-Hull wasn’t afraid to play man-to-man defense against an athletic Camanche team on Tuesday night.
Boyden-Hull forced Camanche to turn the ball over 16 times and held a 50-percent shooting team to 33 percent.
The Comets came out in the second half and held Camanche to 2-for-8 in the third quarter after limiting the Indians to a 2-for-12 night.
“We just had to come out and get around a couple of touch screens,” Frick said. “I relied on my teammates to be there when I couldn’t. The northwest corner of Iowa has a lot of tough teams, and we’re not afraid to be physical. It almost turns into football down there.”
The Indians, based out of the River Valley Conference in eastern Iowa, had seen a man-to-man defensive set only once before this season, and they weren’t able to adjust.
Camanche was very complimentary of Boyden-Hull’s defense.
“They knew what we were about, they knew what we had, and what our weaknesses were,” Camanche senior Cameron Soenksen said. “They were up in us, playing us. It really threw us off. We expected it, and they played great defense.”
With the win, the Comets set up a second-consecutive Class 2A title game with North Linn at 3:45 p.m. Friday.