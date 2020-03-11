Boyden-Hull warms up in second half to advance to Class 2A title game

DES MOINES -- The Boyden-Hull High School boys' basketball team just needed to see some shots fall on Tuesday night at Wells Fargo Arena.

After a slow first quarter, Marcus Kelderman hit a 3-pointer midway through the second quarter and the Comets (23-3) held on to beat Camanche (22-4) in a Class 2A semifinal game 64-49.

Kelderman knew he had to step up with Tanner Te Slaa, Keyton Moser and Spencer Te Slaa all in foul trouble.

Tanner Te Slaa was charged with his fourth foul with less than 2 minutes left in the third quarter and later fouled out with 3:27 remaining in the game. He only played eight minutes in the second half.

“I knew I had to get the ball in my hands and take care of it,” Kelderman said. “That led to me making stuff happened. So, Tanner, he takes a big lead on the scoring and when he’s out, I have to do that.”

Kelderman scored a game-high 27 points in the game, and 17 of those came in the second half. Kelderman was 9-for-16 from the floor.

“He’s had games like that all throughout the year,” Comets coach Bill Francis said. “I talked to him afterward, and told him that we need to see that every night. So, a great weapon to have.”