Boyden-Hull wins 2A region final with dominant performance over Lawton-Bronson

"It's been a fun year. These girls are great. I learned a lot from them and I hope they learned some stuff from me and they really gelled together nicely as a team. They work hard and it's a good group," first-year Boyden-Hull coach Justine Draayer said. "The girls wanted to do better than how we played on Monday. They were determined and they wanted to show everyone that we can play a little bit better than that and they did that."

Lawton-Bronson wasn't able to handle Boyden-Hull's aggressive serves. Even when the Eagles were able to get to a serve cleanly, it usually led to a shaky first pass as Lawton-Bronson was out of system for most of the match.

The Eagles only had 14 kills in the match with half of those coming in the third set.

"All credit to Boyden-Hull, they have very aggressive, hard-driven float serves and they were very hard to serve-receive," Lawton-Bronson head coach Jeremiah Pottebaum said. "They brought a very strong serve. It was tough for our girls to pass tonight. Kept us out of system and it was just very tough."

With the loss, Lawton-Bronson ends the season with a 22-8 record.