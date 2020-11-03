Boyden-Hull's season comes to an end against Denver

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — In all four sets against Denver in the Class 2A quarterfinal, Boyden-Hull had a late lead each time.
The Comets were only able to win one of those sets, though, as Boyden-Hull had trouble closing out the first, third and fourth sets.
Basically, the little things added up Boyden-Hull, especially late in sets as the Comets season ended in the first round of the 2A state tournament with a 25-22, 11-25, 25-22, 26-24 loss to Denver at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse on Tuesday.
Boyden-Hull had a 20-18 lead in the first set before losing 25-22. The Comets were up 20-10 in the second and won 25-11. In the third, Boyden-Hull had a 22-20 lead before losing 25-22.
Boyden-Hull battled back to take a 24-23 lead in the fourth but Denver won 26-24.
“I thought we had a few too many errors, little things that we usually don’t usually do,” Boyden-Hull coach Justine Draayer said. “Missed serves, missed serve-receives. We don’t usually have those and those little things do add up. Unfortunately, it added up in the wrong way.”
Boyden-Hull ends the season with a 24-8 record and it was the first trip to state for the Comets since 2011.
“They are a great group of girls, hard workers and they love the game,” said Draayer, who is in her first season of coaching the Comets. “We had a great season. They worked so hard and I am very proud of them. The senior class was a good group of leaders and they did their job on and off the floor as leaders. I am very proud of them.”
The Comets graduate three seniors - Leah Rozeboom, Emma Zoet and Laiken Koerselman. Rozeboom had 212 kills and Zoet had 199 digs.
“It was the best season,” Rozeboom said. “We really, after having a new coach, we wanted to turn this program around. We really wanted to change it for the rest of the girls. We hope it’s easier for this next group and that it's a foundation for them to keep going.”
Ellie Woelber and Rozeboom each had 14 kills and Marissa Pottebaum had 13. Jewel Bergstrom had 46 assists and Sarah Boogerd had 27 digs.
For Denver, Allison Bonnette had 14 kills and Kayla Knowles added 11. Reese Johnson had 30 assists.
Denver had a 7-11 lead when a service error put Zoet behind the service line. She served during a 7-0 run as she had two aces and Rozeboom had three kills and a block to give the Comets a 14-11 lead.
Denver bounced back and a 5-1 run tied the set at 18.
Boyden-Hull got a kill by Rozeboom and a four-hit violation for a 20-18 lead but Denver responded again, this time with a 4-0 run for a 22-20 lead.
Denver held on for the 25-22 set one win.
The second set was back-and-forth. Denver had an 11-10 lead when Pottebaum put down a kill. That sparked a 14-1 run to finish off the set for the Comets, who went on to even the match at 1-1 with the 25-11 win.
The run started with solid serving and led to an offensive barrage with six straight kills by four different players.
Denver had a 14-13 lead when Boyden-Hull went on a 5-1 run to go up 18-15.
The Comets were up 22-20 when back-to-back blocks by Johnson and Gergen tied it at 22 and then Bonnette had an ace serve to put the Cyclones up.
Boyden-Hull didn’t have an answer as Denver took the third set 25-22 for a 2-1 lead.
Denver finished 10 total blocks. Gergen finished with seven block assists and Johnson had five.
“We knew they were going to be big at the net, we anticipated that,” Draayer said. “We knew it was there and somehow we just need to get around them and we didn’t do that as many times as we needed to.”
Denver went on a 6-0 run to take a 17-10 lead. Boyden-Hull came back with an 8-1 run to tie the set at 18.
Denver was up 22-21 when Rozeboom had back-to-back kills and Macy Verhoef and Jewel Bergstrom teamed for a block for a 24-23 lead.
Gergen got a block on a Rozeboom attack to keep the set alive and then Allison Bonnette had an ace for the lead.
An attack error gave Denver the 26-24 win.
“We didn’t have enough blocks and we weren’t ready for their good blocks and weren’t ready for covering,” Rozeboom said. “Their serves were really good, it was hard to adjust to that. They got some aces at critical points in the game. We fought hard.”
