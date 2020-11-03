Boyden-Hull's season comes to an end against Denver

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — In all four sets against Denver in the Class 2A quarterfinal, Boyden-Hull had a late lead each time.

The Comets were only able to win one of those sets, though, as Boyden-Hull had trouble closing out the first, third and fourth sets.

Basically, the little things added up Boyden-Hull, especially late in sets as the Comets season ended in the first round of the 2A state tournament with a 25-22, 11-25, 25-22, 26-24 loss to Denver at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse on Tuesday.

Boyden-Hull had a 20-18 lead in the first set before losing 25-22. The Comets were up 20-10 in the second and won 25-11. In the third, Boyden-Hull had a 22-20 lead before losing 25-22.

Boyden-Hull battled back to take a 24-23 lead in the fourth but Denver won 26-24.

“I thought we had a few too many errors, little things that we usually don’t usually do,” Boyden-Hull coach Justine Draayer said. “Missed serves, missed serve-receives. We don’t usually have those and those little things do add up. Unfortunately, it added up in the wrong way.”

Boyden-Hull ends the season with a 24-8 record and it was the first trip to state for the Comets since 2011.