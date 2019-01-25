SIOUX CITY - Cliff McCray hit a runner in the lane with one second left in overtime to lift West past Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 67-65 in a Missouri River Conference boys basketball game played Friday evening.
McCray had a game-high 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Wolverines, now 10-4 overall and 8-2 in the MRAC. Micah McWell also had 15 points and 10 rebounds while Marcus McCray added 10 for West.
Hunter Hendrix had 21 points to lead CBAL and hit a 3-point shot from the corner just ahead of the regulation buzzer to tie the game at 57-57 and force overtime. Jadin Johnson also had 12 points and Josh Dix 11 for the Lynx (9-6 overall and 4-5 MRAC).