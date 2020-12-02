BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Spencer hands East a season-opening loss

SPENCER, Iowa — When the Spencer High School boys basketball team needed a valuable rebound, the Tigers got it late.

The Tigers got a handful of offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter, especially from the free-throw line, to hold off Sioux City East by a score of 62-59.

The game was tied at 54-54 with 3 minutes, 18 seconds left.

The Tigers hit the go-ahead basket coming out of a timeout on a high-low play. Spencer’s Karter Petzenhauser came dribbling down the right-hand side of the lane, and found an open Evan Schmidt on the weak side of the paint for an open layup.

Then, Spencer extended its lead thanks to a steal and a layup in transition by Riley DeWitt.

Spencer led by five with 39 seconds left, but East point guard DaVares Whitaker got a conventional 3-point play in the paint to make it a three-point game.

The Tigers missed a couple late free throws, but got two offensive rebounds to close out the win.

Petzenhauser led the Tigers with 19 points.

Whitaker led East in his Black Raiders basketball debut with 18 points.