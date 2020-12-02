BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Spencer hands East a season-opening loss

SPENCER, Iowa — When the Spencer High School boys basketball team needed a valuable rebound, the Tigers got it late.
The Tigers got a handful of offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter, especially from the free-throw line, to hold off Sioux City East by a score of 62-59.
The game was tied at 54-54 with 3 minutes, 18 seconds left.
The Tigers hit the go-ahead basket coming out of a timeout on a high-low play. Spencer’s Karter Petzenhauser came dribbling down the right-hand side of the lane, and found an open Evan Schmidt on the weak side of the paint for an open layup.
Then, Spencer extended its lead thanks to a steal and a layup in transition by Riley DeWitt.
Spencer led by five with 39 seconds left, but East point guard DaVares Whitaker got a conventional 3-point play in the paint to make it a three-point game.
The Tigers missed a couple late free throws, but got two offensive rebounds to close out the win.
Petzenhauser led the Tigers with 19 points.
Whitaker led East in his Black Raiders basketball debut with 18 points.
STORM LAKE 62, NORTH 45: The Tornadoes had four scorers who scored in double figures on Tuesday for the road win in Sioux City.
Jmauo Gatwech, Sam Slight and Mark Eddie each scored 12 points. Eddie made two 3-pointers.
Jesus Soto was the fourth double-digit scorer for Storm Lake, and the senior guard had 10 points.
The Stars, meanwhile, had two players in double figures. Evan Helvig led North with 16 points while Tyler Fry had 10 points.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 71, MVAOCOU 55: The Monarchs scored 45 first-half points on Tuesday to propel them to a season-opening win.
Braiden Heiden scored 30 points. Heiden made 13 of 25 shots and made two 3-pointers. Heiden also had 17 rebounds, including 10 on the offensive glass.
Aiden Schuttinga had 14 points and made four 3s.
LE MARS 59, UNITY CHRISTIAN 53: The Bulldogs outscored the Knights 22-11 in the fourth quarter to get the season-opening win.
Spencer Mackey led the Bulldogs with 21 points, and Alec Dreckman had a 19-point game.
Clayton Bosma and James Bouma each led the Knights with 12 points.
WEST SIOUX 65, SOUTH O’BRIEN 51: The Falcons held the Wolverines to 21 first-half points.
Jake Wallin went 7-for-11 en route to a 19-point game and Jarome Jackson put in a 14-point night for the Wolverines.
OKOBOJI 78, ROCK VALLEY 75: Lucas Lorenzen led the Pioneers with 28 points. Will Jensen added 17 points on the night, and Jaden Heller scored another 14 for the Pioneers.
Will Hoffman also contributed 10 points on the night. Bryson Van Grootheest led Rock Valley with 27 points. Landyn Van Kekerix added another 23 for the Rockets.
EAST SAC COUNTY 76, WOODBURY CENTRAL 56: East Sac outscored the Wildcats 19-9 in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats trailed 39-34 at halftime.
Cane Schmitt led the Wildcats with 24 points. Schmitt hit four 3s in the loss.
Dallas Kluender had 17 points.
SIOUX CENTRAL 53, ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 49: Sioux Central visited the free-throw line often in its win on Tuesday.
The Rebels were 21-for-35 from the free-throw line, and made several free throws late.
Carter Boettcher had a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double. Jacob Hargens led Sioux Central with 17 points.
