SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Cade Bleeker scored 45 points to lead Sioux Center to an 87-81 win over Unity Christian on Thursday in two overtimes.
Sioux Center improved to 10-4 with the win. Unity fell to 9-6.
Bleeker added 10 rebounds for Sioux Center for a double-double and he was 17-of-19 from the free throw line. Charlie Dykshorn added 12 points and he was 5-of-6 from the free throw line in the second overtime to seal the win. Wilson Harshbarger added 15 points.
For Unity Christian, Than Klompien had 21 points, Austin VanDonge added 19 points and Micah Goslinga scored 17 points.
OA-BCIG 68, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 64: OA-BCIG took control of the game with about 30 seconds left and just got by Siouxland Christian 68-64 on Thursday.
Cooper DeJean had 26 points in the win for OA-BCIG and Landon Ray had 18 points. It was the sixth straight win for the Falcons, who improved to 13-2 on the season.
Christian Heilbuth led Siouxland Christian with 20 points, Cameron Pierson followed with 18 points and Jonah DeRoos added 16 points. It was the third straight loss for the Eagles, who fell to 5-11 on the season.
STORM LAKE 69, SPENCER 60: Senior Cham Deng posted a double-double while leading Storm Lake to a 69-60 victory over Spencer in a Lakes Conference boys’ basketball tilt in Storm Lake on Thursday.
Deng made seven of 12 shots on his way to an 18-point outing. He also hauled in 16 rebounds, made a pair of steals and dished-out a team-high four assists.
Malga Yanga, a senior, posted 22 points as the victors improved to 9-4 overall, 5-2 in Lakes action, tied for second place with Le Mars as both trail Western Christian by a game.
Senior Michael Storey paced Spencer with 13 points, while Gage Garnatz, a junior, added 10. The Tigers, who fell behind 9-1 early and 39-26 at the half, slipped to 9-5 overall, 3-3 in league action.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 59, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 56: Leighton Blake and Aaron Hartman scored 18 points each to lead the Westerners to a non-conference boys basketball win in Akron Thursday.
Reagen Frankl also had 12 points for Akron-Westfield (6-8). Tyler Goehring had a game-high 25 points and Riley Schmitz 12 for the Huskies (1-8).