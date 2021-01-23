BOYS PREP BASKETBALL: Bishop Heelan wins close non-conference game over Lawton-Bronson

LAWTON, Iowa — Carter Kuehl scored 15 points to lead the Crusaders to a non-conference boys basketball 47-43 win in Lawton Saturday.
Nick Miller also had a dozen points and Levi Meis nine points for Heelan (5-7). Lawton-Bronson led 19-17 at the half.
Isaac Stadsvold had 13 points to lead the Eagles (3-11).
BOYDEN-HULL 67, SOUTH O'BRIEN 37: The Comets got 21 points from Tanner Te Slaa and stayed undefeated with a non-conference win over the Wolverines in Paullina Saturday afternoon.
Marcus Kelderman also had 13 points and Dayton Brunsting 12 for Boyden-Hull, which trailed 18-12 after one quarter but went on a 22-4 run in the second quarter and led 36-22 at the break.
Jake Wallin had 21 points for South O'Brien (8-6).
LATE FRIDAY
EAST 85, COUNCIL BLUFFS JEFFERSON 36: East High School junior DaVares Whitaker led the Black Raiders with 22 points in an 85-36 win over Council Bluffs Jefferson on Friday night.
Dom Drent scored 15 points while Aiden Ballard scored 12.
DAKOTA VALLEY 76, TRI-VALLEY 68: Brothers Paul and Isaac Bruns each had 26 points to lead the No. 1 ranked Panthers (Class A) to a Dakota XII Conference boys basketball win over the Mustangs in a game played in Colton, S.D. Friday.
Issac Bruns completed a double-double with 10 rebounds while Paul was just a carom shy with nine rebounds. The win was the ninth without a loss for Dakota Valley, which played No. 3 Class A Sioux Valley at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, S.D. Saturday night in a showdown of unbeaten teams.
BISHOP HEELAN 54, NORTH 37: Heelan scored 31 second-half points on Friday en route to the win at North.
Levi Meis hit three 3-pointers to lead the Crusaders (4-7) with 13 points. Nick Miller scored 12 points and had seven rebounds.
Evan Helvig led the Stars (3-11) with 10 points.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 63, WEST 47: The Warriors gained a split of their season series with the Wolverines with a Missouri River Conference boys basketball win at West High Friday.
Jacob Imming scored 14 points to lead SB-L (6-6 overall and 4-5 MRAC) while Tyler Smith added 13 and Jake Layman had 12. Majok Majouk and Nick Muller also had nine points apiece for the Warriors, who led 40-31 at the half.
Keeon Hutton had a game-high 17 points and Keavian Hayes 13 for West, which claimed a 52-50 decision over SB-L on Dec. 8.
CB LINCOLN 56, LE MARS 39: The Lynx moved into sole leadership of the Missouri River Conference boys basketball race with a commanding 56-39 win over the Bulldogs in Le Mars Friday.
Lincoln dashed to a 14-1 lead after one quarter and were still up 22-15 at the half before taking control with a 19-9 in the third stanza.
Jamison Gruber and Josh Dix had 13 points apiece to share game scoring honors for the Lynx, 10-3 overall and 8-0 in the MRAC. Spencer Mackey had 11 points to lead Le Mars, 10-4 overall and 7-1 in the loop.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 64, WEST SIOUX 55: Jarome Jackson scored 20 points to lead the Wolverines to a War Eagle Conference boys basketball win over the Falcons in Paullina Friday.
Josh Johannsen also had 15 points and Jake Wallin 11 points for South O'Brien, which 17-5 after one quarter and 32-19 at the half. The Wolverines are now 8-5 overall and 5-2 in the War Eagle.
Jordan Rehder had 13 points while Levi Koopmans and
Blake Van Ballegooyen added 11 each for West Sioux, 7-7 overall and 3-2 in conference.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 73, SPENCER 62: Eli Van Essen scored 16 points to lead the Wolfpack to a Lakes Conference boys basketball win in Hull Friday.
Karter Petzenhauser had a game-high 30 points to pace the Tigers (7-5). Western Christian improved to 12-3.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 52, SPIRIT LAKE 51: The Knights' leading scorer on Friday was Clayton Bosma with 23 points.
Vance Katsfey led the Indians with 13 points.
SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 41, OKOBOJI 39: The Pioneers led by seven points at the end of the third quarter, but the Generals went on a nice run to win the game on Friday.
The Pioneers were led by Jaden Heller's 15 points. Will Hoffman added 11.
The Generals were led by Noonkester's 17 points.
COUNCIL BLUFFS ST. ALBERT 72, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 67: Aiden Schuttinga led the Monarchs (4-7) with 21 points. He made six shots and all six free-throw attempts.
Braiden Heiden scored 20 points. Heiden also had eight rebounds.
SOUTH CENTRAL CALHOUN 85, SIOUX CENTRAL 59: SCC led 47-29 at the half on Friday.
Jacob Hargens led the Rebels with 25 points and nine rebounds. Connor Christian had 12 points.
Carter Boettcher had nine assists.
BERESFORD 63, CANTON 60: The Watchdogs won their third game of the season on Friday.
Beresford led by three points at halftime, and the game was tied at 47-47 after three quarters.
Tate Van Otterloo led Beresford with 20 points. Isaiah Richards scored 13 points and Ashton Tjaden had 12.