BOYS PREP BASKETBALL: Bishop Heelan wins close non-conference game over Lawton-Bronson

Lincoln dashed to a 14-1 lead after one quarter and were still up 22-15 at the half before taking control with a 19-9 in the third stanza.

Jamison Gruber and Josh Dix had 13 points apiece to share game scoring honors for the Lynx, 10-3 overall and 8-0 in the MRAC. Spencer Mackey had 11 points to lead Le Mars, 10-4 overall and 7-1 in the loop.

SOUTH O'BRIEN 64, WEST SIOUX 55: Jarome Jackson scored 20 points to lead the Wolverines to a War Eagle Conference boys basketball win over the Falcons in Paullina Friday.

Josh Johannsen also had 15 points and Jake Wallin 11 points for South O'Brien, which 17-5 after one quarter and 32-19 at the half. The Wolverines are now 8-5 overall and 5-2 in the War Eagle.

Jordan Rehder had 13 points while Levi Koopmans and

Blake Van Ballegooyen added 11 each for West Sioux, 7-7 overall and 3-2 in conference.

WESTERN CHRISTIAN 73, SPENCER 62: Eli Van Essen scored 16 points to lead the Wolfpack to a Lakes Conference boys basketball win in Hull Friday.

Karter Petzenhauser had a game-high 30 points to pace the Tigers (7-5). Western Christian improved to 12-3.