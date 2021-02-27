 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL: Boyden-Hull advances to Class 2A state tournament
View Comments
SUBSTATE BASKETBALL

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL: Boyden-Hull advances to Class 2A state tournament

{{featured_button_text}}

BOYDEN-HULL 60, OABCIG 48: Top-ranked Boyden-Hull got a game-high 25 points from Tanner Te Slaa and downed the Falcons in a Class 2A substate final in Sheldon Saturday.

The Comets jumped to a 29-19 lead at the half and held off OABCIG through a tight second half. Marcus Kelderman also chipped in 17 points for Boyden-Hull (24-0).

Cooper DeJean had 21 points and Beckton DeJean 14 points to lead the Falcons, who end their season with a 21-2 mark.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News