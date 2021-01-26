BOYS PREP BASKETBALL: Cooper DeJean leads OABCIG with 31-point game

IDA GROVE, Iowa — The OABCIG High School boys basketball team scored 29 points throughout the third quarter on Tuesday to beat the Ridge View Raptors, 70-45.
Falcons senior Cooper DeJean scored a game-high 31 points. DeJean made 12 shots, and he hit four 3-pointers. DeJean, the Adidas Football Player of the Year, also collected eight rebounds and eight assists.
Ahren VanDusen scored 12 points for the Falcons. Easton Harms hit four shots, good for a 10-point game.
OABCIG hit 49 percent of its shots in Tuesday's win.
CHEROKEE 69, ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 56: Wil Lugar poured in a game-high 29 points to lead the Braves to a Lakes Conference boys basketball win in Cherokee Tuesday.
The Braves are now 8-7. Owen Larson had 19 points to lead the Midgets (7-9).
HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 80, SOUTH O'BRIEN 61: Sam Heyn scored 23 points to lead the Hawks to a War Eagle Conference boys basketball win in Hartley Tuesday.
Lance Behrends also had 18 points and Ben Haack 14 points for H-M-S (8-6). Josh Johannsen had 19 points and Jake Wallin 18 points for the Wolverines (8-7).
CENTRAL LYON 63, SHELDON 56: Zach Lutmer scored 26 points to lead the Lions to a Siouxland Conference boys basketball win in Sheldon Tuesday.
Mason Gerleman also had 16 points and Cooper Spiess 15 for Central Lyon. Shane Brouwer had 19 points to lead the Orabs.
GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 38, OKOBOJI 35: Collin Mouw scored eight points to lead the Mustangs to a Siouxland Conference boys basketball win in Milford Tuesday.
Will Hoffman had a game-high 10 points for the Pioneers (7-8). The win was the first of the season for G-LR (1-15).