BOYS PREP BASKETBALL: Cooper DeJean leads OABCIG with 31-point game

IDA GROVE, Iowa — The OABCIG High School boys basketball team scored 29 points throughout the third quarter on Tuesday to beat the Ridge View Raptors, 70-45.

Falcons senior Cooper DeJean scored a game-high 31 points. DeJean made 12 shots, and he hit four 3-pointers. DeJean, the Adidas Football Player of the Year, also collected eight rebounds and eight assists.

Ahren VanDusen scored 12 points for the Falcons. Easton Harms hit four shots, good for a 10-point game.

OABCIG hit 49 percent of its shots in Tuesday's win.

CHEROKEE 69, ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 56: Wil Lugar poured in a game-high 29 points to lead the Braves to a Lakes Conference boys basketball win in Cherokee Tuesday.

The Braves are now 8-7. Owen Larson had 19 points to lead the Midgets (7-9).

HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 80, SOUTH O'BRIEN 61: Sam Heyn scored 23 points to lead the Hawks to a War Eagle Conference boys basketball win in Hartley Tuesday.

Lance Behrends also had 18 points and Ben Haack 14 points for H-M-S (8-6). Josh Johannsen had 19 points and Jake Wallin 18 points for the Wolverines (8-7).